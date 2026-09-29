Estate fraud: Three more accused join R11m ‘Gagash’ case

Five accused now face 101 charges linked to 15 deceased estates in the Gagash fraud case

Three additional accused have been added to a major fraud and money‑laundering case, bringing the total to five individuals and one company facing 101 charges.

Rirhandzu Tibana (30), Jabulani Nephtal Maluleke (43), and Risima Jeje Trading Enterprise (Pty) Ltd appeared briefly in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The trio appeared alongside Charlotte Tibana and Peter ‘Gagash’ Nonyane.

Charges

The charges include fraud, theft, and money laundering, arising from allegations linked to the administration of 15 deceased estates.

The State alleges that Charlotte Tibana, appointed as executor of the estates, concealed proceeds of crime by registering properties in her sibling Rirhandzu’s name, and transferring funds into Risima Jeje Trading Enterprise’s account.

Millions

Investigators claim that approximately R11 million was unlawfully withdrawn and laundered, with R1.65 million allegedly used to purchase a pre‑owned Mercedes‑Benz AMG G63 in Pretoria.

Gagash is accused of using part of the proceeds for stokvel contributions and building a residential property.

In one estate valued at R4.2 million, only R1.47 million was paid to the deceased’s children, while the balance was allegedly misappropriated.

The state further alleges that Charlotte Tibana and Maluleke used his business account to launder the proceeds.

Investigations

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi said the arrests followed an extensive investigation between 14 August and 27 September.

“The accused are alleged to have unlawfully concealed or disguised the nature, source, location, and movement of millions belonging to deceased persons. This is a serious breach of trust and a grave violation of the law,” she stated.

The matter was postponed to 2 October 2026 for bail applications. All accused remain in custody pending further proceedings.