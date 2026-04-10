Ex-cricket star Tristan Perez granted bail in girlfriend Elana Brooke murder case

The 24-year-old Peres was arrested after what was understood to be a domestic dispute.

A Former Claremont Cricket Club cricket player accused of murdering his girlfriend, Elana Brooke, and allegedly making it look like a suicide, has been released on R 5 000 bail.

Tristan Perez, a once-celebrated star batsman, appeared before the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 9 April, for a formal bail application.

Murder

The 24-year-old Peres was arrested after what was understood to be a domestic dispute that resulted in the death of 46-year-old Brooke in Heathfield earlier this month.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk at the time said officers were called to the scene at about 1:55am after it was reported that a woman had “fallen down the stairs of her apartment and died.”

Bail

During bail proceedings on Thursday, Magistrate B Khan outlined the legal process for Peres, saying the state failed to prove he posed a danger to society and would evade trial.

“This court is not here to determine your guilt or innocence. This court is here to determine whether you will come back to court to stand trial. While such offences are prevalent, this court cannot make the accused a scapegoat for femicide.”

Gutted

Brooke’s ex-husband, David, described the decision as a “slap in the face” for victims of gender-based violence.

“We are utterly gutted. It is an absolute disgrace that someone accused of such a crime can walk free on R5 000 bail.”

Condolences

issued a statement of condolence following Brooke’s death, describing her as a dedicated supporter of the community.

“The Western Province Cricket Association extends its deepest and most heartfelt condolences to our former Brand and Sponsorship Manager, David Brooke, following the tragic passing of his former wife, Elana Brooke.

“Elana will always be remembered as a cherished friend of the WPCA family. Her unwavering support for our senior teams, particularly her regular presence at matches at WSB Newlands, spoke volumes about her passion for the game and her connection to the Western Province cricket community,” the association said.

Perez is expected back in court on 2 June 2026.