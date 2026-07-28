Ex‑Emfuleni fleet manager remains in custody as R16m tender fraud case postponed

The man was arrested by the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) in Gauteng.

A former Emfuleni municipal fleet manager linked to an alleged R16 million tender scam will remain behind bars until his next court appearance.

The manager appeared in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 28 July 2026.

Court

Police spokesperson Colonel Amanda Van Wyk said the man is expected back in court on Wednesday.

“The matter is postponed to Wednesday, 29 July 2029, for formal bail application judgement. The accused remains in custody.”

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), the individual, who has not been named, was arrested by the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) in Gauteng last week.

Tender fraud

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the arrest is linked to the alleged irregular awarding and implementation of a municipal vehicle fleet tender in which approximately R16 million was paid to a service provider for the delivery of 18 municipal vehicles, including UD trucks and bakkies.

“Investigations revealed that only seven of the contracted vehicles were delivered to the municipality, despite full payment allegedly having been made to the service provider.”

Investigations are still ongoing, and more arrests have not been ruled out.

Emfuleni fraud

In a separate matter, the case against 25-year-old Janitha van Reenen-Coetzee is still ongoing. She is linked to the killing of Emfuleni Local Municipality accountant and whistleblower, Martha Rantsofu.

Van Reenen-Coetzee’s bail application has been denied multiple times, with the state believing she is a flight risk.

She is facing a charge of fraud involving approximately R424 000 that was allegedly stolen from the Emfuleni Local Municipality.

Accusations

It is alleged that Coetzee misrepresented herself as an independent agent who could help residents obtain discounts on outstanding municipal accounts.

According to the NPA, the victims would provide her with money to make discounted payments to the municipality on their behalf. However, the funds allegedly never reached the municipality.

It is also alleged that she submitted claims to the municipality on behalf of the victims. It is further alleged that the municipality paid her a total of approximately R424 000, which was never paid to the intended beneficiaries.