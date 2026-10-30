Ex-Idac head Johnson and ex-Crime Intelligence official Khan granted R10 000 bail each

Pretoria Magistrate's Court has granted Advocate Andrea Johnson and Feroz Khan bail for defeating the ends of justice.

The Pretoria Magistrate’s Court has granted ex-Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Advocate Andrea Johnson and ex-deputy head of Crime Intelligence Feroz Khan bail for defeating the ends of justice.

The duo appeared in court on Friday facing a charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (Johnson as an accessory after the fact) and defeating the administration of justice.

Johnson and Khan granted R10 000 bail each

Johnson also faces a charge of contravening the National Prosecuting Authority Act 23 of 1998.

Police handcuffed Johnson and Khan on Friday morning in connection with allegations that she gave him information about a case authorities had opened against him.

Crime Intelligence Officer Manana Leonora Phetlhe opened a case of harassment and assault against Khan in June 2018.

Former Hawks colonel Kobus Roelofse told the Madlanga commission on 10 July 2026 that Johnson compromised the criminal investigation by improperly involving herself in the complaint.

He said her actions undermined the integrity of the criminal process and impacted how officials handled the case.

Phetlhe opened harassment and assault case in 2018

Johnson served as Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) from 1 April 2018 to 1 April 2019, stationed at the Pretoria DPP office.

During the same period, Khan served as a South African Police Service (Saps) Major General in Crime Intelligence at the Erasmuskloof Crime Intelligence offices in Pretoria.

According to the state, on 26 June 2018, Khan had a serious argument with his junior, Phetlhe.

The argument turned physical, and he allegedly attacked Phetlhe with a pen by stabbing her and hitting her with his hands and a paper file. Phetlhe allegedly sustained injuries to her face and chest area.

In June 2018, she reported the incident to the police. However, Khan allegedly reviewed her version of the events before he prepared his warning statement.

State alleges Johnson disclosed information to Khan

The information allegedly gave him an advantage in responding to the allegations.

The state alleges that Khan submitted the warning statement to the investigating officer on 5 July 2018 before investigators submitted the docket to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for guidance and decision.

“This prompted an investigation into how Khan was able to submit the warning statement prior to the NPA receiving the docket,” NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said.

“Investigations into the matter revealed that Johnson, without the permission of the National Director of Public Prosecutions, allegedly disclosed information to Khan, and they both acted in common purpose to hinder prosecution against Khan.”

The proceedings before the Madlanga commission also revealed that Johnson and Khan allegedly shared a close personal relationship that extended beyond their professional roles.

CRTT arrested duo

Allegations before the Madlanga commission prompted the Commission’s Recommendation Task Team (CRTT) to investigate, and police arrested the two on Friday.

In court, the state said the offences fall under Schedule 1, and it didn’t oppose Johnson and Khan’s release on bail.

The Pretoria Magistrate’s Court granted the duo bail at R10 000 each. The bail conditions require Johnson to surrender her passport to the investigating officer by midday on 4 November.

The court postponed the matter to 2 February 2027 for further investigation.