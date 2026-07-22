Ex‑Musina High School teacher jailed for passport bribes

The state argued that his actions contributed to the growing challenge of illegal immigration.

A 59-year-old former Musina High School teacher has been jailed for seven years after he was found guilty of pocketing R45 000 in bribes to illegally stamp passports, corruption that prosecutors said fuelled South Africa’s immigration crisis.

Shoni Theodor Maoka of Nancefield, Musina, appeared in the Morebeng Regional Court on Tuesday, 22 July 2026, where the sentence was handed down.

Jail

Maoka was found guilty on four counts of corruption and was sentenced to a combined 22 years’ imprisonment.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi said the court ordered the sentences to run concurrently, resulting in an effective sentence of seven years’ direct imprisonment.

“The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges, and the state led evidence from witnesses who testified that between September and December 2015, he received gratification amounting to R45 000 in exchange for facilitating the placement of temporary residence permit stickers and entry stamps in the passports of foreign nationals.

“These services fall within the mandate of the Department of Home Affairs. Through his unlawful conduct, the accused enabled foreign nationals to remain in South Africa illegally,” said Malabi.

Following an investigation by the South African Police Service (Saps), Maoka was arrested and subsequently prosecuted.

Aggravation

In aggravation of sentence, state Advocate Norman Makhubele submitted that Maoka was a public servant employed by the Department of Education and had abused his position for personal financial gain.

Malabi said the state argued that his actions contributed to the growing challenge of illegal immigration by facilitating the unlawful entry and stay of foreign nationals in the Republic.

“The state further submitted that a fine would not be an appropriate sentence for corruption-related offences and that direct imprisonment was the only suitable option.

“It also argued that the accused’s claims of ill health should not be accorded significant weight, as correctional facilities are equipped to provide medical care to inmates,” Malabi said.

Corruption

The Director of Public Prosecutions in Limpopo, Advocate Ivy Thenga, stated that corruption threatens the country’s economic stability and undermines public confidence in state institutions.

“The NPA remains committed to adopting an aggressive stance against corruption and will continue to utilise all available resources to ensure that those who engage in corrupt activities are brought to justice,” she said.

Thenga also commended the prosecution and investigation teams for their diligent work in securing the conviction and sentence.