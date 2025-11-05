Ex-police constable sentenced after submitting fake grade 12 certificate to join saps

The constable was serving as a police reservist before applying for a job in Saps.

A 43-year-old police constable has been found guilty of fraud after submitting a fake Grade 12 certificate to secure an appointment within the South African Police Service (Saps).

Eric Nyadzani Ravhura appeared in the Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, where he was convicted and sentenced.

Conviction and sentence

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the conviction and sentence were secured by the Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit.

“After several court appearances, Eric Nyadzani Ravhura was found guilty on 27 October 2025 on one count of fraud.

“On 03 November 2025, the accused was sentenced to twelve months imprisonment or a fine of R30 000.00 suspended for five years, on condition that he does not commit a similar offence during the suspension period. Additionally, he was declared unfit to possess a firearm,” Mashaba said.

Court

During court proceedings, the court heard that on 22 September 2019, the Saps advertised posts for the 2020 Police Trainee Intake, requiring applicants to possess a Grade 12 or NQF Level 4 qualification.

Mashaba said Ravhura, who was then serving as a police reservist, applied for the post and submitted a fraudulent Grade 12 certificate.

“Based on this misrepresentation, he was accepted, underwent police training, and was permanently appointed as a Constable at Alldays Saps.

“In June 2021, a verification process conducted by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) revealed that the certificate submitted by the accused was not authentic. The fraudulent act resulted in the SAPS suffering a financial loss due to the salary and training costs incurred during his employment,” Mashaba said.

Sentence welcomed

Mashaba added that the case was referred to the Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit for further investigation.

“Upon completion, the docket was submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for decision, which led to the issuing and execution of a warrant of arrest against the accused.”

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers, welcomed the sentence, emphasising that “integrity and honesty” are non-negotiable qualities within Saps.

