Former Saps officers jailed for witness tampering in ANC leader Nxumalo murder case

Nxumalo was killed in Kwandengezi in 2018.

Two former South African Police Service (Saps) officers and three accomplices have been sentenced to 17 years’ imprisonment for corruption and defeating the ends of justice, after attempting to interfere with witnesses in the murder case of ANC branch chairperson and Community Policing Forum (CPF) member, Thulani Nxumalo.

The duo appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Tuesday, 28 April 2027, following their conviction for trying to influence witnesses not to testify in the high-profile case.

Nxumalo was killed in Kwandengezi in 2018. Her murder was investigated by the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT).

Trial

During proceedings, the court heard how the two former police officers, Sergeant Bonginkosi Dlamini and Lieutenant Colonel Khepu Ndlovu, together with a local induna, his wife and son, attempted to persuade and influence witnesses not to testify against suspects implicated in the murder case.

Investigations revealed that the two police officers were paid R120 000 to try to derail the course of justice.

Murder

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said their actions sought to undermine the integrity of the criminal justice system.

“The local induna, Felokwakhe Ndlovu, and two others were previously found guilty of the murder of Nxumalo and were sentenced to life imprisonment in October 2024.”

Sentence welcomed

The Acting National Commissioner of the Saps, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, has welcomed the sentencing of the two former police officers.

Dimpane said the conviction sends a strong message that any attempts to interfere with witnesses or obstruct investigations will not be tolerated, regardless of the position held by those involved.

“The Saps remains resolute in its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that those within its ranks who engage in criminal conduct are held accountable,” said Dimpane.

PKTT

Nxumalo’s fatal shooting came as the Moerane Commission’s report on political killings in the province was tabled before portfolio committees in the KZN legislature.

Former KZN Premier Willies Mchunu established the commission in October 2016 to investigate political killings in the province since 2011.