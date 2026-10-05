Ex-Sekhukhune player Mogaila convicted for crash that killed girl

Mogaila admitted the vehicle he was driving veered into oncoming traffic and collided with another vehicle occupied by a woman and children.

Former Sekhukhune United player Mokete “Shaune” Mogaila has been convicted of culpable homicide and failure to render assistance after pleading guilty to a car accident that killed a nine-year-old girl.

Mogaila appeared before the Thembisa Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where he pleaded guilty in terms of Section 112(2) of the Criminal Procedure Act.

Mogaila convicted of culpable homicide after crash

The charges against the professional footballer come from a car accident that occurred during the early hours of 30 October 2024 on Andrew Mapheto Road in Thembisa.

The collision claimed the life of Gomolemo Mavimbela, nine, while her mother, Keo Mavimbela, and her mother’s friend’s son, Thando Khethiwa, 13, sustained serious injuries.

In his plea, Mogaila admitted to all the elements of the offences and accepted the facts and allegations presented by the state.

“Mogaila admitted that the vehicle he was driving veered into oncoming traffic and collided with another vehicle occupied by a woman and two children,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said.

Gomolemo Mavimbela’s mother, Keo Mavimbela; Afriforum’s Private Prosecutions head, Gerrie Nel; and Thando Khethiwa’s mother, Carol Khethiwa. Picture: Supplied.

Winger fled the scene but later handed himself over

After the crash, the winger fled the scene, but he later handed himself over to law enforcement authorities on the same day.

Police officers discovered alcohol bottles and drugs inside his vehicle during the investigation.

Mogaila went on trial this year after the NPA rejected his initial proposed plea and sentence agreement.

AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit, which represented Keo and Thando’s mother, Carol Khethiwa, submitted representations rejecting the proposed sentence, saying it was inappropriate given the seriousness of the alleged offence and the trauma it caused everyone involved.

“Video footage from a dashcam shows Mogaila’s high-performance car swerving across a wide bus lane, seemingly at high speed, and colliding with Keo’s car. It is critical that the court see that footage in order to fully understand the circumstances surrounding this horrific collision,” the unit’s spokesperson Barry Bateman said in March.

After pleading guilty on 5 October 2026, the court subsequently convicted Mogaila on all three charges.

Mogaila pleads guilty on all three charges

The NPA welcomed the guilty plea and conviction, saying it not only holds the accused accountable for his unlawful conduct but also spares the victims and their families the emotional burden of a lengthy trial.

Mohlatlole said the conviction represents an important step towards justice for the Mavimbela and Khethiwa families.

“The NPA remains committed to ensuring accountability for individuals whose unlawful and reckless actions result in death or serious injury,” Mohlatlole said.

“Prosecutors will continue to pursue justice on behalf of victims while safeguarding the constitutional rights of accused persons and upholding the principles of due process.”

The matter was postponed to 17 November 2026 for sentencing proceedings.