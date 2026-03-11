Family network linked to alleged insurance killer Kutumela in court

Six suspects linked to former police officer Kutumela appear in court over alleged insurance-linked murders and R10 million fraudulent payouts.

A family network of suspects linked to former cop Rachel Kutumela is exposed in a shocking case of alleged insurance fraud and murder, with payouts from top banks and insurers.

Six suspects, including Rachel’s siblings and husband, briefly appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. Police have linked the suspects to a series of alleged insurance-related murders.

The state believe the suspects took out various life and funeral policies on several victims. The victims later died. The accused allegedly later claimed payouts totaling about R10 million.

Six suspects, including Kutumela’s husband, siblings, in court

Masephe Thomas Shokane, 50, William Shokane, 41, Mmakoena David Kutumela, 52, Masepe Damaris Selepe, 38, Mojeri Benedictor Mataba, 38, and Martha Iris Ruiters appeared in court.

They face multiple charges including murder, money laundering, receiving proceeds of unlawful activities and fraud.

The three other suspects are Rachel’s sister, Anna Shokane, 47, her brother, Leshweng Johannes Shokane, 53, and her daughter, Madjadji Florah Shokane, 23. They remain in custody following the denial of bail and ongoing court proceedings.

ALSO READ: Police arrest more suspects linked to Rachel Kutumela alleged insurance murders

Rachel previously worked at the Senwabarwana police station, but the South African Police Service (SAPS) has since dismissed her. She allegedly began her killing spree in 2019.

Of the suspects who appeared in court on Wednesday, Masephe and William are Rachel’s, Anna’s and Leshweng’s siblings. They are also Flora’s uncles.

“David Kutumela is the husband of Rachel Kutumela. The accused are from Moletjie Makgofe and Sebokeng,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Mashudu Malabi said.

Suspects remain in custody

Police arrested the six newly accused on Tuesday, 10 March, and they will remain in custody until 25 March 2026.

The court postponed the matter to allow for the profiling of the accused. It will also allow Ruiters and Selepe to secure legal representation.

The state alleges that between 2013 and 2024, Rachel, Annah, Florah, David, Selepe and Mataba fraudulently took out various life and funeral insurance policies on 10 victims who they later murdered.

ALSO READ: ‘They handed me keys to the cells’ – Alleged insurance killer recounts day of arrest

Malabi said several financial institutions and insurance companies allegedly paid out the policies. These include Absa, Standard Bank, Capitec, Hollard, Avbob, Assupol, Old Mutual, One Life and Clientele.

The state further alleges that Florah, Rachel, Annah, Leshweng, Masephe, William, David, Selepe, Mataba and Ruiters shared the unlawful proceeds.

Trail transferred to high court

Meanwhile, the court has transferred the trial of Rachel, Annah and Florah to the Polokwane High Court, where proceedings are scheduled to run from 5 to 30 October 2026.

The accused in that matter remain in custody pending the start of the trial.