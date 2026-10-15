Fannie Nkosi’s case postponed

Nkosi is seeking a review of the decision to prosecute him.

Suspended police sergeant Fannie Nkosi will have to wait until next month to learn whether the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will proceed with the charges against him, after his case was postponed.

Nkosi appeared briefly in the Pretoria North Regional Court on Thursday, 15 October 2026.

The court was expected to hear the outcome of representations filed by the defence to the office of North Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Sibongile Mzinyathi.

However, state prosecutor Tholoana Sekhonyana informed the court that the process remained outstanding.

“The matter is on the roll for the outcome of representations. The defence needs representations to the Director of Public Prosecutions,” Sekhonyana said.

The state requested that the case be postponed to 5 November 2026 to allow time for the outcome to be finalised.

The defence did not oppose the postponement, and the court agreed to remand the matter to the proposed date.

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi seek case withdrawal

Nkosi, who is attached to Gauteng Organised Crime Unit within the South African Police Service (Saps), is seeking a review of the decision to prosecute him.

Representations are formal submissions made to the NPA in which an accused person asks prosecutors to reconsider their decision to pursue a criminal case.

The process may lead to the withdrawal of charges.

The court is expected to receive an update on the representations when Nkosi returns on 5 November.

Criminal charges

Nkosi remains in custody after he was denied bail on 22 April 2026.

His leave to appeal application was dismissed by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on 22 June.

This followed his arrest on 2 April at his residence in Pretoria North, where authorities uncovered a cache of weapons and cash.

Items recovered during the operation included an R5 rifle, a revolver, a 9mm firearm, ammunition, a stun grenade, and official South African Police Service (Saps) dockets.

The police also discovered R52 700 in cash hidden beneath a mattress.

This followed an earlier search in October 2025, during which R325 000 was found in a safe.

Nkosi claimed at the time that the money belonged to his brother, who works in the security industry.

He now faces a wide range of charges, including unlawful possession of explosives, multiple counts related to the failure to safeguard firearms and ammunition, defeating the administration of justice, theft, and money laundering.

Thohoyandou case

Additional charges of fraud, theft, and evidence tampering stem from allegations that Nkosi fraudulently obtained a police docket in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, by posing as a senior police officer from Saps head office.

It is alleged that after the docket was returned, key evidence had been tampered with.

The case in question relates to a November 2022 arrest of a suspect involving dagga, unlicensed firearms, and explosives.

Nkosi further stands accused of acting as an intermediary between former deputy national police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya and alleged underworld figures, including Katiso “KT” Molefe and Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.