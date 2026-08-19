Sergeant Fannie Nkosi’s theft, fraud and justice case postponed to September

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi has been in custody since a raid on his home in April that found police dockets and ammunition.

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi’s theft, fraud and defeating the ends of justice case has been postponed to 15 September.

Nkosi was before the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where the state requested a postponement to disclose the contents of the dockets to the defence.

The matter was transferred from the district court, with Wednesday’s appearance being Nkosi’s first in the regional court.

The state was previously successful in applying to have the two separate cases against Nkosi heard together.

Nkosi has been behind bars since his arrest in April and will remain in custody at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre.

Key Madlanga character

The cases against Nkosi relate to the raid on his home that found official police dockets and police ammunition, as well as claims he removed confiscated drugs from a Tshwane police station in 2022.

Nkosi has been a central figure at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, and his name has been mentioned several times in recent weeks.

At the end of July, during the testimony of former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Andrea Johnson, the commission heard the contents of a recent complaint laid by Nkosi.

In an affidavit submitted to the commission, Nkosi alleged that a team of Idac investigators visited him on 13 July and intimidated him without his lawyer present.

On Tuesday, text messages between a businessman identified as both Shane and Shaun Jacobs showed how Nkosi helped deceive a European business wanting to promote surveillance equipment in South Africa.

The commission heard how associates of Nkosi used the sergeant to produce official-looking police documentation for the purpose of granting the Czechs an audience in South Africa.

“Sergeant Nkosi has represented to the Czech government that the company will be presenting to the South African Police Service and should be allowed to do so.

“Mr [Jothan] Msibi, Mr [Steve] Motsumi, Mr [Katiso] Molefe and possibly Sergeant Nkosi were involved in a commercial project which involves the selling of high-tech surveillance systems and jamming technology,” said evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson.

Deceased taxi boss Msibi was upset with Nkosi after his delays in completing paperwork led to the collapse of the deal with the Czechs.

“You know there’s so much work we wanted to do with you. We have many solutions that are in demand by government, but we wanted to do this deal first before we can introduce other solutions,” one of Msibi’s last messages to Nkosi read.