Father sentenced to life for repeatedly raping minor daughter

The abuse came to light when the victim disclosed the attacks to her class teacher.

A 30-year-old KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for repeatedly raping his minor daughter, after the victim courageously broke her silence and confided in a teacher who alerted authorities, leading to his arrest and prosecution.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the life imprisonment sentence handed down by the Mtubatuba Regional Court on Tuesday, 27 October 2026.

Abuse

The man pleaded guilty in terms of Section 112 of the Criminal Procedure Act to repeatedly raping the child.

The abuse came to light when the victim disclosed the attacks to her class teacher after allegedly being threatened by her father not to tell anyone what he was doing to her. Following the disclosure, the child’s mother and social workers were notified, and the accused was arrested.

Evidence

In aggravation of sentence, Prosecutor Phumlani Thembalethu Khoza submitted medical evidence and a Victim Impact Statement compiled by the complainant with assistance from Court Preparation Officer Sithembile Cebekhulu.

In her statement, the victim described the devastating impact of the abuse, telling the court that she had trusted her father but that he had betrayed that trust in the most traumatic way.

Sentence

NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the sentence sends a strong message that crimes against children will be met with severe punishment.

“The NPA welcomes the life imprisonment sentence imposed by the Mtubatuba Regional Court on the accused for repeatedly raping his minor daughter.” Child abuse

Ramkisson-Kara said the case highlighted the devastating consequences of abuse committed by those entrusted with the care and protection of children.

“The accused had been entrusted with the care and protection of his child, but instead abused that position of trust and exploited her vulnerability.” RELATED ARTICLES Bribery complaint against acting judge hits quorum snag at JCC Sidney Hill’s hijacking shootout reignites gun debate Sex register

The court sentenced the man to life imprisonment and declared him unfit to possess a firearm. It further ordered that his name be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders and the Child Protection Register.

Ramkisson-Kara said the NPA hopes such sentences will deter others from committing similar offences.

“The NPA hopes that sentences of this nature will deter like-minded individuals.”

The authority reiterated its commitment to ensuring justice for victims of sexual offences, particularly children, and holding perpetrators accountable for crimes committed against society’s most vulnerable.