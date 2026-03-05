Former ANC MP Vincent Smith sentenced to seven years in jail for corruption

The judge described corruption as a scourge that had reached alarming levels, and needed to be addressed decisively.

Former ANC Member of Parliament (MP) Vincent Smith has been sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment following a plea and sentence agreement with the state.

Smith appeared in the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday, where the sentence was handed down.

Sentence

Judge Mohamed Ismail accepted the plea agreement in accordance with Section 105A of the Criminal Procedure Act.

Ismail expressed grave concern over what he characterised as a “scourge” of corruption that has infiltrated various levels of society, asserting that it necessitates decisive action.

“He remarked on the considerations he had to make, especially that the accused was a lawmaker entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring that the laws of the country are upheld,” said National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigations Directorate Anti-Corruption (IDAC) spokesperson, Henry Mamothame.

ALSO READ: Former Bosasa CEO bribery case deferred to high court

Guilty

Smith pleaded guilty to charges that include Contravening Section 7 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act 12 of 2004 (PRECCA), fraud, money laundering, and the Contravention of the Tax Act.

He was subsequently sentenced to 12 years on each of the counts, with each suspended for five years on condition that he does not commit similar offences during the suspension period. He will effectively spend seven years in prison for his actions.

Corruption

Smith’s conviction relates to the corruption and fraud charges in his personal capacity, as well as in his capacity as a sole director and shareholder of Euroblitz 48.

He failed to disclose to the Registrar of parliamentary members’ interests the gratification that he received from BOSASA, pursuant to the corrupt activities with which he, Euroblitz 48, and Agrizzi were charged.

Smith further failed to disclose the taxable income of Euroblitz between March 2009 and July 2018, totalling approximately R28 million.

Mamomtham said charges against Euroblitz were, however, withdrawn.

“The NPA’s IDAC remains committed to ensuring that state capture matters are dealt with and that the courts hold those accountable for their alleged criminality.”

Sentence welcomed

National Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Andy Mothibi, welcomed the sentence.

Inasmuch as the trial took longer than anticipated to be finalised, the wheels of justice finally got in motion, and the rule of law was upheld. I commend the prosecution team involved in the matter.”

Smith was arrested alongside former Bosasa chief operations officer (COO) Angelo Agrizzi in 2020 and charged with corruption.

Their cases were, however, separated due to Agrizzi’s ill health.

NOW READ: Suspended chief magistrate Desmond Nair to make representations in Bosasa bribery case