Former bank employee granted bail for theft and fraud of R1.9 million

He was handcuffed at his home in Rosettenville for theft and fraud.

A 60-year-old former bank employee who allegedly increased the overdraft on his personal account and stole nearly R2 million has been released on bail.

Vivian Brink appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, following his arrest on Monday, 12 January 2026.

Bail

He was handcuffed at his home in Rosettenville for theft and fraud.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Thatohatsi Mavimbela said Brink was released on bail with conditions and is expected to return to court soon.

“Brink made his first appearance before the Johannesburg Magistrate Court, where he was granted bail of R5 000, and the matter was subsequently remanded to 03 February 2026 at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.”

ALSO READ: Five arrested after two women’s bodies found dumped near Orange Farm

Overdraft

According to police, it is alleged that between January 2014 and November 2017, Brink, who was employed by Standard Bank as an IT operator, manipulated the system on his bank account by increasing the overdraft for his personal gain.

“As a result, his employer suffered an actual loss of over R1.9 million.”

Fraud and money laundering

In October last year, the Hawks arrested 14 suspects, including a former Nedbank employee, on allegations of fraud and money laundering totalling more than R150 million.

The suspects, aged 25 to 47, were arrested in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Krugersdorp by the Gauteng Serious Commercial Crime Investigation of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation.

Court

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said investigations are continuing.

“It is reported that the main suspect unlawfully made payments from suspense accounts valued at over R157 million, which were further transferred to recipients who were not entitled to receive such monies.

“The recipients involved are 23, including 15 individuals, seven entities and six banks,” Mogale said.

Mogale added that the suspects made their first appearance in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court.

Mogale said investigations were continuing.

ALSO READ: Shootout on N12 leaves three suspects dead and causes major traffic delays