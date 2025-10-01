Former deputy minister faces charges for R350k Bosasa security upgrade

Thabang Makwetla faces charges for home security upgrades funded by Bosasa

Former justice and correctional services deputy minister Thabang Makwetla was granted bail for fraud in relation to the Bosasa security upgrade to his home, valued at R350 000, in 2015.

Makwetla appeared before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, on Wednesday.

The ex-deputy minister’s appearance came after he was arrested by the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC).

Thabang Makwetla faces fraud and corruption charges

He faces charges relating to the contravention of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (PRECCA) and fraud.

Makwetla was granted bail, and his matter was postponed to 4 November 2025 for disclosure.

ALSO READ: Corruption case against Trevor Mathenjwa postponed for pre-trial

The charges come from the alleged security upgrade to his home by Bosasa in 2015, valued at approximately R350 000.

Makwetla benefited from extensive security upgrades valued at thousands of rand, according to former Bosasa employee Richard le Roux.

In his appearance at the commission, the former deputy minister said he requested former Bosasa chief executive Gavin Watson to conduct installations. These installations were for his home.

R350k Bosasa home security upgrade

He said that after renovations caused damage to his house alarm system and security fencing, he wanted them fixed. He asked Watson for an estimate. However, he had not approved the work.

Makwetla told the commission that he was surprised in 2015 when the installations were completed, as Watson never informed him.

ALSO READ: Cleared Bosasa beneficiary Frolick reminds MPs to declare their financial interests

He said he later paid R25 000 for the security upgrades. He denied that asking Watson to carry out the work created a conflict of interest.

The state capture report shows that commission chairperson Raymond Zondo recommended investigating Makwetla for breaching the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (Precca).

Zondo criticised Makwetla, saying it was “quite frankly scary” that he failed to recognise the conflict of interest in having Bosasa perform private security work at his home.

Failing to disclose ‘material benefit’

The chairperson said Makwetla’s failure to see this conflict meant he didn’t deserve his position in government.

IDAC spokesperson Henry Mamothame said on Wednesday that Makwetla’s failure to disclose this “material benefit” to Parliament over four years was a violation.

It breached his legal and ethical duty under the Members of Parliament Code of Ethical Conduct and Disclosure of Members’ Interests.

READ NEXT: Court postpones Agrizzi and Mti’s R1.8 billion corruption case