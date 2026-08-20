Former Eskom buyer, associates convicted in R8.5m fraud and money laundering scheme

Nozipho Ntuli, a former Eskom buyer, abused her position by fraudulently awarding tenders to companies connected to people close to her.

A former Eskom buyer and three associates, along with their companies, have been convicted in the Middelburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for orchestrating an R8.5‑million fraud and money‑laundering scheme that siphoned contracts to firms linked to her inner circle.

The judgment, delivered on Tuesday, 18 August 2026, follows a multi‑year investigation by the Hawks’ Secunda Serious Commercial Crime Investigation (SCI), working with the Priority Crime Management Centre (PCMC), Priority Crime Specialised Investigation (PCSI) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Abused position

Between October 2016 and May 2019, 39-year-old Nozipho Ntuli, a former Eskom buyer, abused her position by fraudulently awarding tenders to companies connected to people close to her.

Evidence showed that Phoenix Motion Enterprise, Hustle Hard Development and Itireleng Masheleng benefited from contracts worth millions.

Money trail

Phoenix Motion Enterprise, directed by 46-year-old Edward George Sekatane, Ntuli’s partner, received R5.3 million.

Hustle Hard Development, led by 43-year-old Thulani Harries Mahlalela, secured R2.2 million, while Itireleng Masheleng, linked to Sekatane’s uncle, 62-year-old Alfred Lebogang Sekatane, gained R913 000. The total prejudice to Eskom amounted to R8 525 738.

The court found Ntuli guilty of fraud, while Sekatane, Mahlalela, Alfred Sekatane and their companies were convicted under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA) for money laundering.

Sentencing

Sentencing has been postponed to 19 October 2026, with the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) pursuing a restraint order against assets.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Magonseni Nkosi said the convictions send a clear message about accountability in public institutions.

“This case shows that individuals who abuse positions of trust for personal gain will be pursued relentlessly. The Hawks, together with our partners, will ensure that corruption and organised crime do not go unchecked,” Nkosi said.

Commercial crimes

He added that the collaboration between the Hawks, NPA and specialised units was critical in securing the outcome.

“Complex commercial crimes require persistence and coordination. This conviction demonstrates our commitment to protecting public resources and restoring confidence in institutions like Eskom,” Nkosi noted.

Convictions welcomed

Nkosi confirmed that the Hawks will continue working closely with the NPA and law‑enforcement stakeholders to ensure that proceeds of crime are restrained and forfeited where appropriate.

“There are no shortcuts when it comes to accountability. Those who unlawfully benefit from public resources will face justice,” he said.

Provincial Head of the Hawks in Mpumalanga, Major General Nico Gerber, also welcomed the convictions, commending the investigation team for pursuing the matter to its conclusion.