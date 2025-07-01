Former HR manager jailed for stealing millions from special needs school

Ralton Christopher Fischer used the money to buy a Golf GTI and feed his chronic gambling habit.

A 44-year-old former human resources manager at New Hope School has been sentenced to 12 years in jail for defrauding a school for pupils with special educational needs to buy a Golf GTI and feed his chronic gambling habit.

Ralton Christopher Fischer appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday, where the sentence was handed down.

Sentence

Fischer was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment, of which six years are suspended for five years, on the condition that he does not commit fraud or theft during the period of suspension.

He was convicted on eleven counts of fraud exceeding R6 million, committed between July 2018 and April 2022, while employed at the school.

His duties included managing payments to staff members employed by the School Governing Body (SGB), and not by the Gauteng Department of Education.

Fraud

During this period, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana, reported that Fischer fraudulently made eleven payments into multiple bank accounts registered in his name, including accounts at ABSA, Standard Bank, Discovery Bank, Nedbank, Bidvest, FNB and Capitec.

“The fraud came to light when Fischer scanned and sent documents to a colleague, requesting that they be forwarded to his personal email. The colleague noticed irregularities and raised the alarm. A preliminary investigation uncovered payments to non-existent (ghost) employees.”

Mahanjana stated that the matter was reported to the police, and the HR manager was arrested on 4 April 2023.

“Fischer pleaded guilty, claiming he used the stolen funds to feed his gambling addiction and purchase a VW Golf GTI valued at R150 000.

“He further asked the court to impose a sentence of correctional supervision or a wholly suspended sentence, citing his responsibilities as a father to four minor children, two of whom live with disabilities,” Mahanjana said.

Custodial sentence

However, state advocate Abram Machitela argued for a custodial sentence, citing the seriousness of the offence, the abuse of a position of trust, and the lack of remorse shown by the HR manager.

Mahanjana said Machitela emphasised that Fischer’s actions directly prejudiced the school and its vulnerable pupils, many of whom use wheelchairs and rely on specialised support.

“The school also suffered tax liabilities exceeding R500 000 due to Fischer’s criminal conduct. Magistrate Du Preez agreed with the prosecution, finding that Fischer’s crimes were not merely driven by addiction, but also by selfishness and greed.

“The court noted Fischer’s lack of genuine remorse and that his guilty plea was primarily due to the strength of the state’s case. The magistrate concluded that only a direct term of imprisonment was appropriate under the circumstances,” Mahanjana said.

NPA ‘committed’

Mahanjana said the NPA remains unwavering in its commitment to protecting vulnerable communities, particularly children with special needs.

“This case highlights the organisation’s zero tolerance for white-collar crime, especially when committed by individuals who abuse positions of trust. Stealing from a school that serves learners with disabilities is both morally and legally indefensible.

“The court’s firm sentence affirms that such betrayal will be met with the full force of the law,” Mahanjana said.

The NPA welcomed the outcome as a “clear statement that those who exploit public institutions will be held accountable.”

