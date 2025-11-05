Former Safa acting CEO granted bail in Jordaan fraud case

The case returns to court later in November, amid a dispute over seized evidence and alleged misconduct at SA football’s top office.

The South African Football Association’s (Safa) former acting CEO, Russell Patrick Paul, has been granted R10 000 bail after appearing in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Gauteng, in connection with the Danny Jordaan fraud case.

The 64-year-old made his first appearance on Wednesday after handing himself over to the Johannesburg-based Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team on Wednesday morning.

He faces charges of fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud or theft.

Paul joins Jordaan and three others

Paul is expected to join Safa president Jordaan and three other accused on 21 November when their case resumes.

Jordaan, Safa’s chief financial officer, Gronie Hluyo, public relations firm Grit Communications, and its director, Trevor Neethling, are accused of misusing R1.3 million of Safa’s funds for personal benefit.

They are charged with three counts of fraud, three counts of theft, and three counts of conspiracy to commit fraud and theft.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the matter was remanded pending the outcome of a related High Court application, “in which the defence is challenging the admissibility of evidence obtained during a search and seizure operation conducted at Safa House”.

Mjonondwane said the state did not oppose Paul’s bail application, as he had cooperated with the authorities and continued to assist the investigating officer after being informed of his impending arrest.

Paul’s arrest followed South African Police Service investigations linking him to the case.

He was appointed acting CEO in September 2018, and allegedly conspired to backdate Grit Communications’ contract with Safa sometime during his tenure.

“It is alleged that Paul conspired with the other accused to commit fraud and theft by authorising payments to accused 4 (Grit Communications) for personal services rendered to Jordaan during Paul’s tenure as Safa’s Acting CEO,” Mjonondwane said.

“Among other things, he allegedly approved payments to accused 4 using Safa funds, despite there being no contractual basis for such payments between Safa and the service provider.”

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Christopher said it is also alleged that Grit Communications provided services to Jordan without Safa’s knowledge and authorisation.

“It is reported that the service level agreement that was entered into between Safa and Grit Communications on 1 October 2017 expired on 30 September 2018,” Christopher said.

Therefore, no new agreement was entered into during the period from October 2018 to July 2019, as allegedly misrepresented.

Mjonondwane said the recent developments underscore “the NPA’s commitment to ensuring that all individuals implicated in criminal conduct are held accountable, and that justice is pursued without fear, favour, or prejudice”.

Jordaan, Hluyo and Neethling were arrested in November 2024 and are currently out on R20 000 bail each.

