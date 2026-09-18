Former soccer coach gets 15 years for sexual abuse of three boys

The abuse came to light when two of the victims didn't return home one evening.

The courage of young Mpumalanga boys and their families to report their soccer coach for sexual offences has resulted in the former coach receiving a 15-year sentence.

The Emalahleni Regional Court has sentenced a 48-year-old man to 15 years’ direct imprisonment for sexual offences against three young boys between September and October 2023.

Ex-soccer coach sentenced for sexual offences against three boys

The court convicted the former soccer coach on nine counts, including three counts for sexual assault, sexual exploitation, and sexual grooming, respectively.

His name has been withheld to protect the victims from secondary victimisation.

The accused coached children between the ages of seven and eighteen. The victims regularly visited the coach’s house in eZinambeni, Vosman, to help with washing soccer jerseys or to spend time with him.

“Exploiting the trust placed in him by the victims and their families, the accused sexually abused the children on various occasions,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said.

The abuse came to light when two of the victims didn’t return home one evening. The parents were informed that the boys were at the coach’s house, and they rushed there.

When the parents arrived, they found the accused delaying opening the door. The victims’ family eventually gained access to the home, found their sons inside, and questioned them about what happened.

Victims, families reported their accused

“The boys disclosed that they had been sexually assaulted by their coach,” Nyuswa said.

“The matter was immediately reported to the South African Police Service, triggering an investigation that uncovered further incidents involving an additional victim and resulted in further charges being brought against the accused.”

In court, the coach pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied that he knew the victims or coached them.

Nyuswa said state prosecutor Princess Mathabathe presented compelling evidence through the testimonies of the three victims and the investigating officer.

“The victims testified that they frequently visited the accused’s residence, where he would undress them and commit sexual acts against them,” she said.

“They further testified that, following the offences, the accused would give them money and buy them biscuits and cold drinks.”

Boys liked coach before offences happened

The court found the three victims’ evidence to be credible, clear, and consistent, as they corroborated one another in all material respects. It also accepted that they had no reason to falsely implicate the coach.

“Significantly, the victims testified that they liked their coach, enjoyed spending time with him, and regarded him positively before the offences occurred,” Nyuswa said.

The court rejected the accused’s version as false, improbable and riddled with contradictions. It also found that his evidence was not reasonably possibly true.

During aggravation of sentence, Mathabathe argued that the coach had abused his position of trust and authority to prey on vulnerable children entrusted in his care.

“Victim Impact Statements compiled by the victims and their parents detailed the profound emotional and psychological harm caused by the offences,” Nyuswa said.

“The victims described feelings of embarrassment, self-blame, and trauma, while their parents reported a noticeable decline in the children’s academic performance and overall wellbeing.”

Breached trust

While imposing the sentence, the court emphasised that the accused’s offences were serious and that the victims were vulnerable.

The court also said he breached their trust as a person entrusted with the care, guidance, and development of young children.

“The court further stressed that individuals in positions of authority over children have a duty to protect and nurture them, rather than exploit them for their own sexual gratification,” Nyuswa said.

The Emalahleni Regional Court ordered that the coach’s name be added to the National Register for Sex Offenders, declared him unfit to work with children, and declared him unfit to possess a firearm.

The NPA commended the victims and their families for their courage in reporting the accused and supporting the prosecution despite the trauma they endured.

“This successful prosecution demonstrates the NPA’s unwavering commitment to protecting children from sexual abuse, holding perpetrators accountable, and ensuring justice for the most vulnerable members of society,” Nyuswa said.