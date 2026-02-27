Free State aunt jailed for nephew’s murder and farm attack

The aunt's partner and accomplice was fatally wounded while trying to evade arrest.

A young woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for a series of violent crimes, including the 2024 murder of her three-year-old nephew.

Mmadita Ramabele, 22, was sentenced by the high court in Free State following a plea and sentence agreement.

Ramabele pleaded guilty to multiple serious charges, including kidnapping, two counts of murder, two counts of rape, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

She committed these crimes between 28 November and 8 December 2024 in Reddersburg, Goedemoed, Rouxville, Smithfield and surrounding areas in the Free State.

Aunt and partner assault nephew to death

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said in one incident on 28 November, Ramabele left with her nephew under the pretext of visiting relatives.

However, she failed to return the boy home.

“She admitted to acting in common purpose with her partner, Tebello Isaak Ntomane, in the assault that led to the child’s death,” Senokoatsane said on Friday.

“The child’s body was later abandoned, and the accused subsequently led police to its location.”

ALSO READ: Nine suspects arrested over TUT lecturer’s killing

Fatal farm attack

In a separate incident on 7 December, the accused and her partner attacked a farming couple during a robbery at Charlspost Farm in Rouxville.

They fatally shot the man and threatened, raped and forced the woman to travel between several towns to withdraw money.

Senokoatsane said Ramabele admitted to associating herself with the offences and standing guard during the attack.

The pair was later intercepted at a police roadblock.

“The accused complied with police instructions, while her partner attempted to flee and was fatally shot,” the spokesperson said.

Ramabele handed 30-year sentence

In sentencing, the court considered Ramabele’s age, her status as a first offender, time spent in custody while awaiting trial, cooperation with law enforcement and her guilty plea.

Senokoatsane said the court found substantial and compelling circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentences.

“Although lengthy sentences were imposed on each count, they will run concurrently… resulting in an effective 30-year term of imprisonment,” he said.

“The NPA reiterates its commitment to holding perpetrators of violent crimes accountable and to protecting vulnerable members of society, particularly women and children.”

NOW READ: Crime stats nothing to celebrate: Three lives lost every hour despite murder drop