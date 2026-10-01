Free State cop gets five years for R3 000 bribe demand

The police officer told the complainant he could delay the case until it was eventually struck off the court roll.

A Free State police officer, who compromised his freedom over a R3 000 bribe, has been sentenced to five year’s imprisonment.

The Reitz Regional Court found Sergeant Lefu Shadrack Zwane – a detective attached to Reitz Police Station – guilty of corruption for soliciting a bribe in exchange for an assault matter being struck off the roll.

Zwane was slapped with an additional five-year prison sentence which was wholly suspended for five years on condition that he is not convicted of the same crime during that period.

Detective demanded R3000 to stop case

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said at the time of the crime, Zwane had been an investigating officer in a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The man who the charges were brought against was due to make his first appearance in court on 27 October 2025 following his arrest.

Senokoatsane said Zwane approached the man and demanded R3 000 in exchange for ensuring that the criminal case did not proceed to trial.

“The complainant reported the demand to his employer, who advised him to report it to a commander at Reitz Police Station,” the NPA spokesperson said on Thursday.

“The matter was then referred to the Free State Anti-Corruption Unit for investigation.”

Undercover operation set up

Senokoatsane said the Director of Public Prosecutions approved the unit’s request to conduct an undercover operation in terms of section 252A of the Criminal Procedure Act.

The section regulates the use of traps and undercover operations in the investigation of offences.

“For the operation, the complainant was provided with R3 000 in R100 notes,” Senokoatsane said.

Officers then made copies of the money and recorded its serial numbers before the man arranged to meet Zwane in Reitz.

The pair met near a local supermarket, where Zwane instructed the man to get into his official vehicle and place the money in the armrest.

Senokoatsane said Zwane indicated that the complainant’s case would be delayed until it was eventually struck off the court roll.

The police officer also told the man that the investigation would not be finalised.

After handing over the money, the complainant gave the agreed signal to members of the Anti-Corruption Unit.

Two sergeants then approached the vehicle, recovered the marked notes and arrested their law enforcement colleague.

‘Abuse of position’

Senokoatsane said the prosecuting body regarded corruption involving law enforcement officials as a serious matter, particularly when an official abuses a position of trust for personal financial gain.

“Such conduct undermines the integrity of the criminal justice system and erodes public confidence in those entrusted with enforcing the law,” he said.

“The NPA remains committed to prosecuting corruption without fear, favour or prejudice, and to ensuring that criminal justice officials who abuse their positions are held accountable through due process.”