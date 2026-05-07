Free State man jailed for life for raping his mother

The traumatised mother struggled to report the matter to police.

A Free State man who raped his biological mother was shown no mercy when the Bothaville Regional Court sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The 23 year old, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity and dignity of his mother, was convicted on one count of rape after admitting to the crime.

Violent attack at tuckshop

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said on the day of the incident, 21 December 2024, the 46-year-old mother returned home with her boyfriend and found her son smoking dagga.

Later that evening, while the couple was walking near an informal settlement, the son approached them armed with a knife.

He threatened his mother’s boyfriend, who fled the scene.

The son then grabbed his mother, covered her mouth, held a knife to her neck and forcibly dragged her to a nearby tuckshop.

“He ordered her to undress, pushed her to the ground when she resisted and raped her,” Senokoatsane said.

“After the incident, he escorted her back home.”

Community members help the mother report the incident

Traumatised and physically weakened, the mother initially struggled to report the matter.

With the help of community patrol members who visited her home, she eventually reported the rape.

Police arrested the son shortly afterwards and he remained in custody throughout the trial.

Senokoatsane said that during cross-examination, the son admitted to raping his mother.

Prosecutor argues for harsh punishment

The court also accepted the medical evidence contained in the J88 report, a document compiled at the Thuthuzela Care Centre (TCC).

“In aggravation of sentence, prosecutor Tshegofatso Lebitsa strongly argued for life imprisonment, describing the offence as a grave betrayal by a son against the mother who raised him. She emphasised the profound violation of trust, dignity and bodily integrity,” the spokesperson said.

He said the NPA remained committed to fighting gender-based violence and femicide, particularly sexual offences committed against vulnerable persons.

“Sentences of this magnitude send a clear message that sexual violence will not be tolerated and that perpetrators will face the full force of the law. The NPA also acknowledges the vital role played by TCCs in providing comprehensive, victim-centred support to survivors of sexual offences.”