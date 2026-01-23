From rally gunfire to court: how Malema’s firearm case unfolded

The case against Malema has dragged on since 2018, involving multiple charges under the Firearms Control Act.

EFF leader Julius Malema’s problem in relation to today’s sentencing started on 28 July, 2018 after he fired a gun in the air during a rally in Mantashe, East London, Eastern Cape.

When confronted by the authorities, he claimed that the rifle that he used when firing several times in the air was a toy gun that belonged to a director of a security company, Adrian Snyman.

Malema’s reckless act was filmed by his supporters and the same year, AfriForum and other bodies took legal action.

Trial proceedings and verdict

In 2019, the trial began, whereby 19 witnesses testified against Malema and his bodyguard, Snyman.

Snyman was acquitted but Malema was found guilty of charges including the discharge of a firearm in public, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

After Malema was found guilty, the case was postponed to today for a pre-sentencing hearing.

Experts suggest that Malema will appeal the judgment.

AfriForum welcomes verdict

Jacques Broodryk, AfriForum’s chief spokesperson for community safety, said justice has finally been served – despite years of delays and irregularities in this case.

“The evidence overwhelmingly proved that Malema committed several serious offences under the Firearms Control Act.

“The verdict confirms that those who think they are untouchable will eventually be held accountable, no matter how long it takes,” Broodryk said.

He said his organisation played a crucial role in bringing this case to trial.

Without the organisation’s involvement, the case may never have seen the inside of a courtroom, Broodryk said.

