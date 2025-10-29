GBV outrage after Tzaneen woman rescued from locked room assault

The alleged assault and captivity of a Tzaneen woman by her boyfriend has reignited calls for stronger action against gender-based violence.

Limpopo residents and gender-based violence activists want authorities to deal harshly with a man accused of bludgeoning his girlfriend after keeping her alive in a locked room to avoid arrest.

Josias Letsoalo from Mokgolobotho village in Tzaneen appeared briefly in the Nkowankowa magistrate’s court and was remanded in custody.

Accused remanded as court prepares for bail hearing

The case was postponed to 6 November for further investigation and bail application.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in Limpopo Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said Letsoalo was facing an attempted murder charge with a possibility of adding more charges.

“The suspect went back to prison as he is waiting for his lawyer to come and assist him with his bail application.”

Letsoalo is accused of assaulting his girlfriend, Desiree Letsoalo – they share a similar surname – and locking her up in his house.

Community rescues assaulted woman

The 20-year-old Desiree Letsoalo was rescued by her sister and community members, who took her to Letaba Hospital.

Miyelani Ramojela, a leader of Tzaneen Speak Out Advocacy, a non-profit organisation specialising in protecting the community against abuse, said they were closely monitoring the case to ensure the man goes to prison for a long time.

“We are outraged and heartbroken over the alleged relentless violence she suffered at the hands of this man,” he said.

Ramojela called on community members to continue supporting Desiree Letsoalo and other GBV survivors.

Activist Lisa Vetten commended the community for the support rendered to the victim.

Vetten said it was encouraging to see communities supporting women and making it clear that abusive behaviour was not accepted.

“This will help to prevent intimate partner violence in the future. What this case also shows is how widely domestic violence affects families.“

Calls for justice and accountability grow louder

Brenda Madumise Pajibo, director of the feminist organisation Wise4Afrika, said the extreme levels of abuse and violence experienced by women in intimate relationships were abhorrent and criminal.

“Love is and should never inflict pain and harm,” said Pajibo. “Women are not possessions that must be controlled through fear, intimidation and physical and emotional abuse.

“The woman is another statistic joining many victims of intimate partner violence and hoping for justice that eludes many.

“This crime is an affront to society and the country and should be treated as such.”

