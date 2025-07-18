Germiston woman granted bail after teen’s death in hit-and-run

Martha Christina was granted bail after allegedly killing 13-year-old Thando Mahlangu in a hit-and-run at a cultural ceremony.

The accused allegedly drove into a crowd, killing Thando Pretty Mahlangu (pictured) and fleeing the scene in Germiston. Picture: Facebook

A Germiston woman, who faces culpable homicide charges for allegedly killing a 13-year-old girl in a hit-and-run during a cultural ceremony, has been released on bail.

Martha Christina appeared in the Germiston Magistrate’s Court, where she was granted R3 000 bail.

She faces charges of culpable homicide and failure to stop at the scene of an accident in connection to Thando Mahlangu’s death on 28 June.

Teen’s hit-and-run death

The charges stem from an incident when the accused allegedly drove her car into a crowd of people at Dinwiddie in Germiston. Among those present were young girls participating in a traditional coming-of-age ceremony.

Christina’s vehicle allegedly struck Thando, also known as Pretty, who later tragically succumbed to her injuries.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Christina allegedly failed to stop at the scene and drove off immediately after the collision.

As part of her bail conditions, the accused cannot leave the Gauteng province without informing the investigating officer. The case was postponed to 20 August to allow for further investigations.

“The NPA is committed to ensuring justice, particularly in cases involving the loss of young lives, by working closely with law enforcement to uphold accountability and the rule of law,” Mjonondwane said.

Earlier this month, members of the Azanian People’s Organisation (Azapo) in Katlehong visited the Mahlangu family to offer their condolences and seek the family’s blessing to honour Thando’s memory through a campaign of solidarity.

Parties, residents united to demand justice

Together with members of the EFF, MK Party, ANC, and Thando’s friends from the broader community, they organised a protest at the Germiston police station to demand accountability and a thorough investigation into the incident.

They also demonstrated outside the home of the alleged perpetrator.

“Witnessing such diverse political organisations and community members standing shoulder to shoulder, transcending their usual boundaries, was a powerful testament to the shared sense of loss and outrage,” the Azapo Katlehong members posted on social media.

“Their unity in demanding justice for Pretty reflects not only the depth of the tragedy but also the enduring strength and solidarity of the Katlehong community as it mourns the heartbreaking loss of such a young and promising life.”