Gold tooth mystery: Disputed photos take centre stage in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The defence focused on images that depicted a person with a gold tooth.

Photographic evidence came under scrutiny in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Friday as the defence sought to poke holes in the state’s case.

Sergeant Moses Mabasa returned to the witness stand at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria for further cross-examination.

Mabasa, an analyst within the South African Police Service (Saps), was recalled to testify after the state introduced new photographs retrieved from the cellphones of accused number two, Bongani Ntanzi, and accused number three, Mthobisi Mncube.

Ntanzi and Mncube are alleged to be the intruders who entered the home of Meyiwa’s then-girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus, where the former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was fatally shot on 26 October 2014.

During court proceedings, Advocate Charles Mnisi, representing Mncube, focused on images that depicted a person with a gold tooth.

The state had presented the photographs earlier in the week to support witness descriptions of the intruders.

Mnisi questioned Mabasa about the relevance of a specific image, particularly its focus on the mouth and teeth.

“No, it’s part of my daily duties,” the police officer responded when asked if he found the request to analyse such an image strange.

Mabasa conceded that he lacked expertise in dental identification and explained he could only rely on visible elements within a photograph.

“If for example you ask me to look for pictures of [a loaf of] brown bread in a specific device or in a memory stick, I will look for it. If I see [a loaf of] white bread, I will still proceed to look for the brown bread that was requested.”

He clarified that the image in question showed a full gold tooth.

However, Mnisi attempted to cast doubt on this conclusion, suggesting that teeth could appear yellow in photographs.

“You are a policeman and you have been an investigator of note for some time.

“Did it not occur in your mind that before making a conclusion that which you saw on the photo, you needed an opinion of an expert who would tell you whether or not this was gold?”

In his response, Mabasa said: “It’s up to the investigating team to take it further; mine is to identify and give a report.”

More photos scrutinised

The defence later displayed two photos in court – one of Mncube and another allegedly of his elder brother.

Mnisi indicated that the image showing a gold tooth was of the brother, not the accused.

“The photo that is on the right hand side is of accused three… The photo which is on the left side is a photo of his elder brother, who is now deceased,” Mnisi said.

Mabasa testified that he believed the images depicted the same individual based on their resemblance.

“They look alike. You can see that they are brothers.”

According to the prosecution, lead investigator Brigadier Bongani Gininda had also mistakenly identified one of the images as Mncube.

Mnisi further argued that the photo allegedly showing Mncube was taken in 2012, when he was still living in Vosloorus.

However, Mabasa said the image was dated 2 September 2014.

Mnisi argued that his client had been arrested in January 2013 and was only released on 17 September 2014, having been incarcerated at Boksburg prison.

“That is incorrect because at that time he was in custody. Importantly, this photo is not a selfie as you try to make it sound or look.

“It’s a photo that his girlfriend took using his phone,” the lawyer told the witness.

Mabasa stood by his assertion, saying the metadata supported the date he provided.

“The information that is here was downloaded like this and gives these dates.”

But Mnisi contended that, if required, Mncube would provide documents to prove he was in custody when the photo was taken.

Defence admission in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The court previously heard that Mncube’s cellphone contained images of firearms – one saved under the name “my killing machine” – as well as pictures of ammunition, an axe, and a panga.

Mabasa also revealed in his 2023 testimony that the device held several photos of a man with dreadlocks, believed to be Mncube.

State witnesses had testified earlier in the trial that one of the intruders involved in Meyiwa’s murder had dreadlocks.

Mnisi admitted that the individual shown in the photos with dreadlocks was indeed Mncube.

Additionally, a medical report from Ntanzi’s dental visit showed no indication that he ever had a gold tooth.

