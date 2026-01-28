Hawks crush counterfeit liquor syndicate in the Eastern Cape

Eight accused aged between 18 and 35 were sentenced for their involvement in the illegal manufacture and distribution of counterfeit liquor.

The Hawks have crushed a counterfeit liquor syndicate in the Eastern Cape, securing convictions in an Old Buck Gin operation.

The Hawks’ East London Serious Commercial Crimes Investigation, working in close collaboration with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and other key stakeholders, secured the conviction on Tuesday.

Accused

Eight accused aged between 18 and 35 were sentenced for their involvement in the illegal manufacture and distribution of counterfeit liquor.

The accused, identified as Lindokuhle Mkize, Stembise Nkabinde, Aphiwe Ndimande, Asonele Bandezi, Sifundo Mdlalo, Sakhele Malinga, Wandile Msomi and Lindani Chonco, were convicted and sentenced on 27 January 2026 by the East London Regional Commercial Crimes Court on charges of contravening the Liquor Act and the Counterfeit Goods Act 37 of 1997.

ALSO READ: Foreign nationals arrested for manufacturing illicit alcohol in Soweto

Intelligence

Hawks spokesperson Avele Fumba said the convictions stem from an intelligence-driven operation conducted on 13 September 2025 in Amalinda, East London.

“The Hawks acted swiftly to uncover a fully operational illegal liquor manufacturing laboratory concealed within the premises. All the accused were arrested on 13 September 2025 and were remanded in custody throughout the court proceedings.

“Upon conviction, the court sentenced the accused to pay a fine of R150,000 for offences related to counterfeit goods or, alternatively, to serve three years’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for a period of three years on condition that they are not convicted of similar offences during the suspension period,” Fumba said

Fines

Fumba added that all the accused were also sentenced to pay a further fine of R100 000, or face three years’ imprisonment, which was wholly suspended for three years on the same conditions.

“The matter against accused number nine, an additional suspect believed to be linked to the same case, remains under investigation and has been postponed to 12 March 2026 for further court proceedings.”

Warning

The Provincial Head of the Hawks in the Eastern Cape, Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya, welcomed the successful conclusion of the case and issued a stern warning to criminals.

“Hawks will not tolerate counterfeit liquor. We will track down offenders and ensure they face justice.”

Investigations are continuing.

ALSO READ: Outrage and shock after young children filmed drinking alcohol