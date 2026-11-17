Gustavus Moloto stands accused of accepting a R10 500 bribe from Charlotte Tibana.

A Limpopo court official accused of helping suspended attorney Charlotte Tibana access deceased estate files allegedly contacted one of the victims in the multimillion-rand fraud case, a Hawks investigator told the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court.

Constable Phuthisho Thobejane made the revelation on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, while testifying in opposition to the bail application of Gustavus Moloto, an estate controller at the Office of the Master of the High Court in Limpopo.

The state is opposing Moloto’s release, citing concerns that he may interfere with witnesses.

Court official seeks bail in R11m estate fraud case

According to Thobejane, Moloto allegedly contacted a victim while the investigator was assisting the individual in providing a statement to police.

“One of the victims received a call from the applicant in my presence. I was with that particular victim assisting the victim in taking down a statement.

“[With regard to] the other victims, I got the information from their sworn affidavits,” he told the court through an interpreter on Tuesday.

The investigating officer further testified that he allegedly overheard Moloto instructing the victim not to implicate him in the matter.

“I heard the conversation that they were having and I also heard when the applicant told the victim ‘do not tell Thobejane that I am the one who was assisting’.”

Moloto’s legal representative challenged the investigator’s account, accusing him of changing his testimony regarding how he became aware of the alleged communication.

“You did not indicate that you heard the conversation. You told the court that you were told after the fact,” the lawyer remarked.

The state disputed the allegation, and the magistrate upheld its objection.

Earlier during cross-examination, Thobejane confirmed that Moloto had continued reporting for duty as usual after Tibana’s arrest on 17 August 2026.

He also confirmed that Moloto, who was recently suspended, was arrested at his workplace and did not resist arrest.

R10 500 allegedly exchanged for estate files

Moloto was taken into custody last Tuesday, 10 November 2026.

He stands accused of accepting a R10 500 bribe from Tibana in exchange for providing her with deceased estate files.

Tibana, who is the wife of Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officer Peter “Gagash” Nonyane, allegedly used the documents to defraud several deceased estate accounts of more than R11 million.

Moloto has disputed the allegation that the money was a form of gratification, maintaining that it was a loan which he repaid in cash in 2023.

He appeared in court on Tuesday alongside Tibana, with the pair facing six charges, including corruption, conspiracy to commit corruption and money laundering.

Tibana has since abandoned her bail application, leaving Moloto to pursue his release.

The bail proceedings have been postponed to Friday, 20 November, when the court is expected to deliver judgment.

Millions allegedly taken from deceased estates

Tibana remains in custody in a separate but related case, in which her co-accused include her husband, her younger sister Rirzhaku Tibana and Jabulani Maluleke.

The case centres on allegations that substantial amounts of money, at least R11 million, were fraudulently withdrawn from 15 deceased estate accounts administered by Tibana Attorneys.

The accused face 123 charges, including fraud, theft and money laundering.

The state alleges that Tibana, who was appointed to administer the estates as an executor, used various transactions to conceal the alleged proceeds of crime.

These allegedly included registering properties in the name of Rirhandzu and transferring money to the account of Risima Jeje Trading Enterprise, a company linked to Maluleke.

Investigators further allege that millions of rands were unlawfully withdrawn and laundered.

Among the transactions under investigation is the alleged use of R1.65 million to buy a second-hand Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 in Pretoria.

Nonyane is also accused of benefiting from the alleged proceeds through stokvel contributions and the construction of a residential property.

While Tibana and Nonyane were denied bail in early September, Rirhandzu and Maluleke were granted bail of R60 000 each several weeks later after the state did not oppose their release.

The couple’s bail appeal was rejected by the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane on 22 October.

Nonyane has since launched another bail application on “new facts“, which will be heard on 24 November.