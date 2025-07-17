Hawks successfully oppose bail in case of a Pakistani national’s kidnapping

The Pakistani businessman was rescued more than 776km from where he was kidnapped.

The Gqeberha-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation team of the Hawks has successfully opposed bail for six suspects accused of kidnapping a 55-year-old Pakistani businessman.

Two former police officers from the Western Cape were among the four people arrested when Gauteng police rescued the Pakistani businessman more than 776km from where he was kidnapped.

The bail ruling, which was handed down this week in the Graaff-Reinet Magistrate’s Court, has been welcomed.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avele Fumba said during a closed court session, the Hawks presented a compelling argument against their release.

“The court sided with the State, denying bail and keeping the suspects in custody. The matter has been remanded to 4 August 2025 for further court proceedings.

Fumba said the accused, comprising both South African and Pakistani nationals, are currently facing serious charges related to an alarming February abduction in Graaff-Reinet.

“According to initial reports, the victim was allegedly approached by individuals impersonating police officers. Under the false pretence of official business, they persuaded him to accompany them to a nearby station, and he never returned home.

“A multidisciplinary team, including the Hawks in the Eastern Cape, National Crime Intelligence, Soweto Flying Squad and private security partners, launched a high-priority operation,” Fumba said.

Fumba added that the operation led to a breakthrough on 13 March 2025, when the Pakistani national was successfully rescued in Evaton in Gauteng, hundreds of kilometres from where he was kidnapped.

“Four suspects were arrested across various locations, and police seized a vehicle believed to have been used in the abduction, as well as an unlicensed firearm.

“Ongoing investigations later led to the arrest of two additional suspects, bringing the total number of accused to six,” Fumba said.

