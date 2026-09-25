Hitman jailed for 30 years in murder plot allegedly orchestrated by victim’s wife

At the time of the offence, he was on parole following a conviction for another murder committed in 2006.

A convicted hitman already on parole for a previous killing has been jailed for 30 years after admitting he shot and killed Sibusiso Goqwana in a murder allegedly masterminded by the victim’s wife.

Mongi Mvengenya appeared in the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court, sitting in Port St Johns this week, where the sentence was handed down.

Parole

Mvengenya was sentenced after pleading guilty to his role in the murder, which was committed on 19 November 2025.

At the time of the offence, he was on parole following a conviction for another murder committed in 2006.

According to his plea, Mvengenya shot and killed Goqwana after allegedly being promised R60 000 by the deceased’s wife, Nompumelelo Goqwana.

Mastermind

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tiyali said Goqwana, who is alleged to have masterminded the murder, has pleaded not guilty and is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

“Her trial is scheduled to resume on 15 March 2027. The state intends to present evidence from, among others, a witness testifying in terms of section 204 of the Criminal Procedure Act and the convicted hitman.”

Murder

The court heard that on the evening of the murder, Sibusiso, his wife, and their three children were praying inside their home at Siphaqeni Location in Flagstaff when an armed intruder entered the house.

Tiyali said the intruder ordered everyone to lie down and accused Sibusiso of having a romantic relationship with his brother’s wife.

“He then shot Goqwana three times before fleeing the scene.

“Investigations conducted by the police, with assistance from investigators representing life insurance companies, led to the confiscation of the widow’s cellphone. A contact number had allegedly been saved on the phone as “Nkabi yam”, colloquially understood to mean “my hitman,” Tiyali said.

Records

Billing records obtained from the relevant network service provider allegedly linked the number to Mvengenya and indicated frequent communication between him and the widow before and after the murder.

Tiyali added that Mvengenya was subsequently traced and found in possession of a firearm that was forensically linked to cartridge cases recovered from the crime scene.

“Information obtained during the investigation also led to the arrest of the widow and the identification of an alleged intermediary. The intermediary, who was initially indicted as an accused, is expected to testify for the state in terms of section 204 of the Criminal Procedure Act.”

Investigations

Welcoming the sentence, the Director of Public Prosecutions in the Eastern Cape, Advocate Samkelo Mtwana, commended the cooperation between the police and the life insurance investigators.

He said their collaborative efforts had contributed significantly to the arrest and prosecution of those allegedly involved in the heinous crime, which left three children without their father.

The NPA said it remains committed to pursuing justice for victims and their families and ensuring that those convicted of serious crimes face appropriate consequences under the law.