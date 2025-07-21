Hitman sentenced to life for murder of ANC councillor Zakhele Khuzwayo

The man has been in custody since 2022 after being arrested.

The South African Police Service (Saps) Political Task Team has registered another conviction, after a 28-year-old hitman was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of an ANC councillor in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Phathisakhe Thuthukani Ngiba appeared in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 18 July 2025, where the sentence was handed down.

Murder

Ngiba has been in custody since 2022 after he was arrested for the murder of ANC councillor Zakhele Shezi Khuzwayo, who was attached to the KwaMaphumulo Municipality.

Khuzwayo was shot and killed on 15 September 2022 while sitting in his vehicle.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the Saps Political Task Team investigated the case, which led to the arrest of Ngiba.

Ngiba was declared unfit to possess a firearm in terms of section 103 (1) of Act 60 of 2000. Ngiba is also an accused in a matter where ANC candidate Councillor Siyabonga Mkhize and ANC member Mzukisi Nyanga were shot in Cator Crest. The matter is currently on trial.

ANC Youth League leader

Earlier this month, the political task team secured the conviction of former ANC Youth League leader Sindiso Magaqa’s killer to 25 years’ imprisonment.

Sibusiso Ncengwa admitted that he was part of a group of men who were paid R120 000 to kill Magaqa in 2017.

His lawyers had pleaded for leniency, arguing that he had apologised to the Magaqa family and had shown remorse for his actions.

Ncengwa is also serving time in prison for other crimes unrelated to Magaqa’s murder, including armed robberies.

Jail

Judge Nontuthuzelo Mlaba said it was in the best interests of society for Ncengwa to be imprisoned.

“Your conduct in agreeing to take the life of a person demonstrates a clear disregard for human life. The right to life is currently one that you enjoy, but one that you took away from the deceased and for selfish reasons,” Mlaba said

“The deceased had a family. He had young children who will forever be denied the privilege of having a present father.

“You did not seem to have considered all the above when you decided to arm yourself, attack and kill the victim in this matter,” Mlaba said.

Political killings

Mathe said that since July 2018, more than 130 accused individuals have been sentenced for various crimes linked to murders and attacks on councillors, which were proven to be politically related.

“This number includes hitmen and hit orderers,” Mathe said.

