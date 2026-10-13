Home Affairs officials accused in passport fraud syndicate granted bail

The duo faces counts of fraud, with alternative charges relating to alleged contraventions of the Immigration Act.

Two department of home affairs officials accused of selling South African passports to foreign nationals for up to R100 000 have been granted bail for R5 000 each.

David Motsamai, 35, and Lufu Mulaudzi, 39, appeared before the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday in connection with an alleged syndicate that fraudulently acquired South African passports.

Home Affairs officials accused of selling SA passports to foreign nationals

The department’s Counter Corruption Unit and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation conducted a joint investigation. They investigated a syndicate discovered in 2021 that exploited a system loophole.

Through “photo swapping”, the syndicate allegedly used the identity details of South African citizens unlawfully. It did this by replacing their photographs with those of foreign nationals.

Motsamai and Mulaudzi were stationed at the Home Affairs office in Germiston. The duo faces counts of fraud, with alternative charges relating to alleged contraventions of the Immigration Act.

Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said the investigation into the alleged passport fraud syndicate started in 2021 under Project Humulani.

“The state alleges that the scheme was intended to enable foreign nationals to fraudulently obtain South African passports and conceal their true identities and immigration status,” Mohlatlole said.

Investigation started in 2021 under Project Humulani

Prosecution also alleges that Motsamai and Mulaudzi acted in common purpose with other people, some of whom the state doesn’t know yet.

“The charges relate to multiple alleged incidents involving the fraudulent use of South African citizens’ identity details in passport applications processed at the Germiston Home Affairs office,” Mohlatlole said.

The court granted both accused bail of R5 000 each and postponed the case to 26 October 2026 for transfer to the regional court.

NPA applauds Project Humulani

Mohlatlole said the NPA applauded Project Humulani’s ongoing efforts. These efforts combat alleged corruption and criminal conduct related to the illicit purchase of South African identity and travel documents.

“The integrity of South Africa’s identity and passport system is critical to maintaining public confidence and protecting the country’s immigration and identity-management systems,” Mohlatlole said.

“Those who allegedly abuse positions of public trust to facilitate fraudulent access to official documents must be held accountable where the evidence supports prosecution.”

The NPA said it remains committed to working with law enforcement agencies to dismantle criminal syndicates.

It also wants to protect the integrity of the country’s identity-management systems and ensure that persons implicated in criminal activities are brought before the courts to face charges.

Earlier on Tuesday, Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber said the case underscored the need for fundamental reforms within the department.

“For years, outdated manual processes created loopholes that criminal syndicates could exploit to fraudulently obtain South African passports,” Schreiber said.

“Through our digital transformation, we are closing these loopholes by introducing secure biometric verification and automated systems that remove opportunities for human manipulation.”