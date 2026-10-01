Home Affairs passport fraud: NPA drags officials to court in syndicate crackdown

A Pakistani national who allegedly maintained a corrupt relationship with Home Affairs officials was previously convicted.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says the arrest of two Home Affairs officials accused of selling fraudulent passports marks a decisive step in dismantling a criminal syndicate that has exploited South Africa’s identity system for profit.

Two officials, Aluwani Andries Netshidaulu and Nthombifuthi Phyllis Mokwebo, appeared before the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 30 September 2026, after being arrested during a takedown operation under Project Humulani.

Charges

They face charges of racketeering, corruption, fraud and contravention of the Immigration Act.

NPA regional spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole explained how the scheme operated.

“Investigators uncovered an alleged scheme in which the identity details of South African citizens were paired with photographs of foreign nationals to facilitate the unlawful issuance of passports,” he said.

Scheme

According to Mohlatlole, foreign nationals allegedly paid between R50 000 and R100 000 for fraudulent passports.

Home Affairs officials implicated in the scheme were allegedly paid R10 000 to R15 000 per application, while South African citizens who allowed their details to be used received R500.

“The investigation has already resulted in the seizure of luxury vehicles and the blocking and cancellation of several hundred passports believed to have been fraudulently obtained,” Mohlatlole added.

Pakistani

Pakistani national Arfan Ahmad, previously convicted and serving a 14‑year sentence for related offences, also appeared in court alongside the two officials. Ahmad is alleged to have maintained corrupt ties with Home Affairs staff.

Both Netshidaulu and Mokwebo were released on R5 000 bail each, with the matter postponed to 4 November 2026 to allow Ahmad to secure legal representation and for further investigations.

Investigations

Mohlatlole emphasised that the probe is far from over.

“Investigations remain ongoing, and additional arrests are expected as authorities pursue other individuals allegedly linked to the syndicate,” he said.

The NPA welcomed the progress, reaffirming its commitment to dismantling organised criminal networks that undermine the integrity of South Africa’s systems and institutions.