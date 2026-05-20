Honeydew police constables jailed for torture and murder in custody

Both officers were also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has hailed the jailing of two Honeydew police constables, convicted of torturing detainees and murdering one in custody.

The incident, involving the two constables aged 43 and 32, occurred at the Honeydew police cells in October 2019.

Murder

Constable Rudzani Ernest Marumo and Thabang Gerald Makgotla were each handed a 14-year direct imprisonment sentence for the murder of Thando Gazu, a 40-year-old African male and three years for the assault.

It is alleged that Gazu died after being assaulted and tortured inside the holding cells at Honeydew Police Station while his friend, Msizi Memela, was assaulted by the pair.

Arrest

Gazu was certified dead while still in custody.

Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the police officials were arrested in 2019.

“The matter was subsequently transferred to the South Gauteng High Court for trial, where both were convicted on charges of murder and assault GBH. The 14-year and three-year sentences for each accused officer will run concurrently.”

Both officers were also declared unfit to possess a firearm by the South Gauteng High Court on 18 May 2026.

Supping added that, as of the end of March 2026, Ipid has secured 26 convictions for murder by police officers, while more than 179 murder cases were on the court rolls.

Police bail

Meanwhile, three South African Police Service (Saps) officials stationed at Pretoria West Police Station who were arrested on charges of corruption and extortion have been released on bail.

The 25‑year‑old Constable Lionel Macoba, 44‑year‑old Sergeant Vincent Messiah Ndhlovu and 38‑year‑old Sergeant Peaceful Evgenate Mnisi were each granted bail of R5 000 by the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 19 May 2026.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the state did not oppose bail, as the accused were not considered flight risks.