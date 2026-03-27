Case of husband who allegedly drugged, raped wife and shared non-consensual porn videos postponed

Two accused face serious charges as court postpones a case involving alleged abuse, digital exploitation, and disturbing content shared online.

The Boksburg Magistrate’s Court has postponed the case against the Gauteng husband accused of drugging, raping, filming and distributing explicit videos of his wife on social media without her consent.

The 35-year-old man and his co-accused appeared in court on Friday, facing multiple serious charges.

Man accused of drugging and abusing wife

He faces charges of rape, sexual assault, distribution of intimate images without consent, and possession of child pornography.

The second accused faces additional charges relating to the alleged exploitation of a child for the production of child pornography and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Speaking to the media outside the court, South African Police Service spokesperson Amanda van Wyk said the husband’s arrest stems from information the police received from the National Crime Agency of the British High Commission.

“They shared an intelligence report with us regarding a South African target. At that time, we had little to almost nothing on the suspect, but with innovative investigative techniques, we were able to trace and locate the suspect we arrested yesterday in Boksburg,” van Wyk said.

She said the suspect allegedly committed these acts over five years.

“He performed sexual acts on his wife, who appeared sedated and unconscious during these acts. This material was then shared on an exclusive social media channel,” the spokesperson said.

Husband’s device leads to 2nd accused’s arrest

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said a multidisciplinary team employed advanced investigative techniques and digital forensic analysis to trace the first accused.

He was arrested in Boksburg on Thursday by members of the Provincial Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.

“A search of his residence reportedly led to the seizure of a cellular phone containing the alleged recordings, as well as additional material suspected to be child pornography,” Mohlatlole said.

According to the NPA, investigators were able to trace and arrest the second accused after further forensic analysis of the device connected them.

The second accused is alleged to have engaged in similar conduct involving his partner and was also found in possession of material suspected to be child pornography.

Officers also seized two firearms and ammunition from the second accused’s residence.

Explicit content shared on social media group

“Preliminary investigations suggest that both accused may have been part of a social media group where content depicting alleged drugging and non-consensual sexual acts was shared and circulated,” Mohlatlole said.

The duo’s case was postponed to 1 April for a formal bail application.

“The NPA reiterates its unwavering commitment to the effective prosecution of gender-based violence and crimes against children and to ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable in accordance with the law,” Mohlatlole said.

This case is frighteningly similar to the Gisèle Pelicot case. Between 2011 and 2020, she was drugged and raped by her husband Dominique Pelicot and dozens of other men while she was unconscious, mostly in the couple’s home.