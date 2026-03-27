Courts

Home » News » South Africa » Courts

Case of husband who allegedly drugged, raped wife and shared non-consensual porn videos postponed

Picture of Chulumanco Mahamba

By Chulumanco Mahamba

Digital Night Supervisor

4 minute read

27 March 2026

09:33 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Two accused face serious charges as court postpones a case involving alleged abuse, digital exploitation, and disturbing content shared online.

Case of husband who drugged, raped and distributed explicit videos of wife postponed

Picture: X

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The Boksburg Magistrate’s Court has postponed the case against the Gauteng husband accused of drugging, raping, filming and distributing explicit videos of his wife on social media without her consent.

The 35-year-old man and his co-accused appeared in court on Friday, facing multiple serious charges.

Man accused of drugging and abusing wife

He faces charges of rape, sexual assault, distribution of intimate images without consent, and possession of child pornography.

The second accused faces additional charges relating to the alleged exploitation of a child for the production of child pornography and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Speaking to the media outside the court, South African Police Service spokesperson Amanda van Wyk said the husband’s arrest stems from information the police received from the National Crime Agency of the British High Commission.

“They shared an intelligence report with us regarding a South African target. At that time, we had little to almost nothing on the suspect, but with innovative investigative techniques, we were able to trace and locate the suspect we arrested yesterday in Boksburg,” van Wyk said.

She said the suspect allegedly committed these acts over five years.

“He performed sexual acts on his wife, who appeared sedated and unconscious during these acts. This material was then shared on an exclusive social media channel,” the spokesperson said.

Husband’s device leads to 2nd accused’s arrest

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said a multidisciplinary team employed advanced investigative techniques and digital forensic analysis to trace the first accused.

He was arrested in Boksburg on Thursday by members of the Provincial Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.

RELATED ARTICLES

“A search of his residence reportedly led to the seizure of a cellular phone containing the alleged recordings, as well as additional material suspected to be child pornography,” Mohlatlole said.

According to the NPA, investigators were able to trace and arrest the second accused after further forensic analysis of the device connected them.

The second accused is alleged to have engaged in similar conduct involving his partner and was also found in possession of material suspected to be child pornography.

Officers also seized two firearms and ammunition from the second accused’s residence.

Explicit content shared on social media group

“Preliminary investigations suggest that both accused may have been part of a social media group where content depicting alleged drugging and non-consensual sexual acts was shared and circulated,” Mohlatlole said.

The duo’s case was postponed to 1 April for a formal bail application.

“The NPA reiterates its unwavering commitment to the effective prosecution of gender-based violence and crimes against children and to ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable in accordance with the law,” Mohlatlole said.

This case is frighteningly similar to the Gisèle Pelicot case. Between 2011 and 2020, she was drugged and raped by her husband Dominique Pelicot and dozens of other men while she was unconscious, mostly in the couple’s home.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

child pornography Gender-based Violence (GBV) National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) pornography Rape sexual abuse South African Police Service (SAPS)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring Fuel price hike: How much petrol can you actually store at home?
News SAA bailouts cost taxpayers over R133 billion
Politics Eastern Cape high court ruling deepens ANC factional tensions
Politics ‘No pressure from the US’: Ramaphosa denies US is behind G7 disinvitation
South Africa ‘Cargo destined for SA passing through Strait of Hormuz without interruption’ – Mantashe

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News