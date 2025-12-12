Husband sentenced to jail after stabbing wife in front of child

The State argued that this was not the first incident of abuse by the accused.

A 45-year-old husband has been sentenced to 25 years’ direct imprisonment for attempted murder after stabbing his wife five times in front of her child during a domestic dispute.

Douglas Ramule Mamaleka from Ga-Ranoto in Limpopo appeared in the Polokwane Regional Court on Thursday, where has convicted and sentenced.

The court further declared him unfit to possess a firearm in terms of Section 103 of the Firearm Control Act 60 of 2000.

Plead

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi said Mamaleka pleaded guilty and confirmed that he was married to the victim, with whom he had lived since 2009.

In aggravation of sentence, State Prosecutor Ngwanamadima Max Mathabatha submitted a Victim Impact Statement compiled by Court Preparation Officer Mahlodi Nkwana, detailing the profound psychological and emotional trauma inflicted on the victim.

Previous arrest

The State argued that this was not the first incident of abuse by the accused. He had previously been arrested and referred to anger-management programmes, which did not rehabilitate him.

“The State emphasised that the accused was expected to protect his wife, not harm her, and that he had also traumatised their child by committing the offence in his presence,” Malabi said.

“The prosecutor further argued that the court has a duty to protect women and children and to deter the accused from reoffending. The State submitted that the accused showed no remorse and demonstrated a lack of respect for the woman he claimed to love.”

Harrowing

Malabi shared details of the harrowing incident.

“On 29 March 2025, at Ga-Ranoto, an argument about the conduct of the accused’s stepson escalated, leading Mamaleka to stab his wife five times in the upper body, in the presence of their 14-year-old minor child.

“The victim spent 41 days in hospital recovering from the injuries. She later opened a case, and the accused was arrested,” Malabi said.

Sentence welcomed

Malabi said the NPA welcomes the sentence imposed by the court.

“Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Ivy Thenga, reiterated her firm stance against violence perpetrated against women and children, expressing her satisfaction that justice has been served for the victim of GBV,” she said.

