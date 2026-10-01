Jabulile Ntimba murder accused denies killing ‘cousin’, claims police torture to obtain confession

Two suspects face charges of premeditated murder and defeating or obstructing the ends of justice.

Allegations of police brutality have emerged during the bail proceedings of two women charged with the murder of Jabulile Ntimba, whose body was discovered in Ekurhuleni last month.

Fortunate Masilela, 31, told the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court that she was subjected to torture and intimidation by police officers who allegedly wanted her to admit involvement in Ntimba’s killing.

Masilela and her co-accused, Tsakane Msithini, 38, appeared in court on Thursday, 1 October 2026, as their bail hearing got underway.

The pair face charges of premeditated murder and defeating or obstructing the ends of justice.

They were arrested by the South African Police Service (Saps) earlier this month following investigations into Ntimba’s death.

The victim’s body was found on the side of the road in Villa Liza township, near Dawn Park, on 17 September 2026.

Her murder is believed to have been connected to a “love triangle“.

She was the ninth woman found dead in the East Rand since July.

Meanwhile, a third suspect – an unidentified man – was released after the case was not enrolled, with police indicating that there was insufficient evidence to proceed against him at this stage.

Accused in Jabulile Ntimba murder case disputes confession

In her affidavit before the court, Masilela, who is allegedly related to Ntimba, disputed the circumstances surrounding a confession she reportedly made to investigators.

Represented by attorney Samkelo Kuzani, she alleged that officers arrived at her home and subjected her to threats, intimidation and torture to obtain a confession.

“The torture was so severe in that I ended up saying I killed the deceased.

“The police put plastic on my head and I couldn’t breathe at all. This happened repeatedly and I said to the police I killed my cousin sister with accused number two,” Masilela’s affidavit stated.

The suspect told the court that her admission was allegedly made because of the “pressure” she experienced and maintained that she had nothing to do with the killing.

“I did not kill the deceased,” she added.

Masilela also challenged the evidence against her, pointing out that investigators had not recovered any weapon allegedly used in the murder from her possession.

Alleged relationship with victim

Furthermore, the accused addressed her connection to the deceased, explaining that she had brought Ntimba to Gauteng and that the two had previously shared a home.

“She was at some point living with me and she was my babysitter,” she told the court.

She further indicated that Ntimba had been staying alone in Vosloorus before her death and denied having any knowledge of what had happened to her.

“I had a good relationship with the deceased as she was my cousin sister.”

Giving an account of her movements, Masilela claimed that she had been driving her husband’s BMW.

She maintained that Ntimba was still alive when she last saw her a day before the discovery of her body.

“When I left my cousin on the 16th of September 2026, she was fine. I honestly don’t know what happened to her.

“This is exactly the same reason I had to rush to the police station after I heard about her passing.”

The case has been postponed to 12 October.