‘We failed Jayden-Lee Meek’: Community in tears as mother appears in court for son’s murder

The mother is facing charges of murder, defeating the ends of justice, and crimen injuria.

Residents march to Florida Police Station demanding answers following the death of Jayden-Lee Meek on 17 May 2025 in Roodepoort. Picture: Gallo Images

Deputy Minister of Police Polly Boshielo has not ruled out the possibility of additional arrests in the ongoing investigation into the murder of 11-year-old Jayden-Lee Meek.

Last week, a 31-year-old woman was arrested in connection with Meek’s death.

His body was discovered on 14 May on the staircase of his family’s complex in Fleurhof, southwest Johannesburg, a day after he had been reported missing.

He had last been seen being dropped off by his school transport outside the residential complex.

Jayden-Lee Meek’s mother in court

During proceedings at the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Monday, it was revealed that the arrested suspect is the boy’s mother, Tiffany Nicole Meek, who was seen crying in the dock.

The state confirmed she is facing schedule 5 offences and has been charged with murder.

Additional charges include attempting to defeat the administration of justice, crimen injuria, and obstruction of justice – allegedly for tampering with the crime scene and misleading investigators.

The mother opted to hire a private lawyer, though her legal representative was not present in court on Monday.

The case was postponed to Friday, 18 July, to allow for the collection of bail information.

The accused will remain in custody until then.

Community members gather outside the Roodepoort Magistrates' Court ahead of the murder case of Jayden-Lee Meek, 14 July 2025. 📹: Shaun Holland #JaydenLeeMeek #TheCitizenNews pic.twitter.com/HeFGiEjbIO — The Citizen News (@TheCitizen_News) July 14, 2025

More arrests expected

Speaking to the media outside court, Boshielo noted investigators had pursued every possible lead, which ultimately led to Tiffany’s arrest.

“We have been working tirelessly to piece evidence together to ensure the 11-year-old Jayden-Lee Meek, whose young life was selfishly taken away by people whom he looked to and trusted,” she said.

The deputy minister described the case as “very unfortunate” and “sad”, further acknowledging the public’s concern over delays in the investigation.

“This was not an easy case. We received a lot of backlash on our response and the time it took to ensure a breakthrough.

“But I must say this type of case necessitated that. Our detectives conduct a thorough investigation and present a case that will be able to stand in court.”

Boshielo revealed that more arrests may follow “because we don’t believe that this crime was committed by one person”.

“We will be following this case closely until there is a successful conviction in this matter.

“We cannot rule out the possibility of more arrests as investigations into the murder of Jayden-Lee continue,” she stated.

ActionSA MP Dereleen James speaks to Deputy Minister of Police Polly Boshielo in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on 14 July 2025. Picture: @SAPoliceService

Boshielo also urged the public to collaborate with police in combating gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

“If there is a suspicion that a child or any other person is being accused, please report immediately.

“Don’t wait for 24 hours or 48 hours to get to your police station. I urge you to report different types of abuses so that we can stop the continued loss of life.

“Whether it be physical or abuse of a child, child neglect, medical neglect, sexual abuse, verbal or emotional abuse, we are here to put a stop to it.”

ActionSA laments Jayden-Lee Meek murder

ActionSA MP Dereleen James, visibly emotional, criticised the handling of the case by the police.

“If only all of these Saps [South African Police Service] members could have been deployed to the crime scene on the day that she had reported it, maybe we could have spared the life of Jayden-Lee Meek,” she said.

James questioned why the mother wasn’t considered a suspect from the beginning.

“When the mother said Don’t search my flat, that should have been a tip-off. That should have told them that something is happening in this flat.

“The fact that Jayden-Lee’s body was found the next morning tells me that he was in that flat, hoping and calling on those who were meant to protect a minor would actually open and break down the door.

“We failed Jayden-Lee Meek as a community. We failed Jayden-Lee Meek, even as Saps,” she said.

ActionSA MP, Dereleen James, at a gathering for Jayden, another child victim of a senseless murder. pic.twitter.com/GvW0ffiCOV — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) July 14, 2025

Commissioner defends police investigation

Deputy National Police Commissioner Tebello Mosikili addressed concerns about the timing of the investigation, explaining that law enforcement needed time to build a strong case.

Mosikili told the media that the mother only reported her son missing around two hours before midnight on 13 May, and questioned why she had waited so long, given that she claimed her son hadn’t returned from school that afternoon.

“One wonders what happened from that time until the time of reporting,” the Saps official said.

She further stressed that officers were dispatched as soon as the report was received.

Mosikili added that numerous warning signs were evident at the scene following the discovery of the child’s body.

“At the time that we were pushed back, we could have moved immediately. But insofar as the time of the recovery of the body, the police moved swiftly and they made sure that they did not leave any stone unturned.”

