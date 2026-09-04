Judgement reserved in Delta Park teacher Kirsten Kluyts’ murder trial

The court will deliver final judgement on 11 September in the murder trial of pregnant Sandton teacher Kirsten Kluyts.

The man on trial for the murder of Sandton teacher Kirsten Kluyts will learn his fate next week after the High Court in Joburg reserved judgement on the matter.

Bafana Mahungela, 23, appeared in court on Friday when partial judgement was delivered.

Final judgement set for 11 September

He is expected to appear again on 11 September for the court to hand down final judgement.

Mahungela is charged with kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, murder and attempted rape.

He is accused of murdering Kluyts – a Delta Park High School English teacher – while participating in a MyRun event at George Lea Park in Parkmore, Sandton, on 29 October 2023.

Kluyts was 14 weeks pregnant at the time. Her body was discovered off the running track in a secluded area.

Mahungela allegedly robbed her of her clothes, ear pods, watch, sunglasses and other items, and left her body exposed.

He was a 21-year-old student at a Sandton institution when he was arrested on 26 November after police obtained video footage from CCTV cameras.

Accused admits to disposing of evidence

While he pleaded not guilty to all charges, he had conceded to stealing Kluyts’ clothes as he had contaminated the crime scene with his fingerprints.

He told the court that he had met her at a Parkmore restaurant, then later discovered her lifeless body.

Mahungela then claimed he removed her clothes so that he would not be implicated.

He also conceded that he wore her blue shirt and admitted to later disposing of it, along with her cap, pants and running shoes down a drain.

Mahungela further told the court he should rather be facing charges of theft and defeating the ends of justice.

“My only crime that I will admit to is that I took the clothes and I did throw them away. I’m not denying it, but I’m not a criminal that’s one thing that’s for sure,” he said during his bail hearing in December 2023.

NPA says it remains confident in the evidence presented

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional communications officer Magaboke Mohlatlole said the NPA noted the court’s decision and respects the judicial process.

“The NPA remains confident in the evidence presented before the court and will continue to uphold the interests of justice in the pursuit of accountability,” Mohlatlole said.

“The NPA further acknowledges the public interest in this matter and remains committed to ensuring that the legal process proceeds fairly, impartially and in accordance with the rule of law.”