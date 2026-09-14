Julius Mkhwanazi granted R10k bail in blue lights case, but will remain in prison

The blue lights case marked Mkhwanazi's fifth arrest.

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi has been granted bail of R10 000 in the high-profile blue lights case.

Mkhwanazi returned to the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 14 September 2026, to hear the outcome of his bail application.

He argued his application on 28 August, and the court reserved its decision at the time.

EMPD’s Julius Mkhwanazi granted bail

Although Mkhwanazi has secured bail in the blue lights matter, he will not be released from custody.

This is because he is also facing a separate case linked to the murder of Emmanuel Mbense.

Judgment in that matter is due to be handed down on Tuesday, 15 September.

The blue lights matter has been postponed to 9 October, to give the defence time to review the docket.

Mkhwanazi is accused alongside tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and EMPD fleet manager Chris Steyn.

Matlala remains in custody, while Steyn is currently out on R10 000 bail.

Blue lights scandal

The latest charges stem from allegations that Mkhwanazi helped arrange the installation of blue lights on Matlala’s four luxury vehicles without the required authorisation.

The vehicles – a BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3-Series and Volkswagen Golf – were allegedly registered under the City of Ekurhuleni by Steyn.

The allegations were previously raised during testimony before the Madlanga commission, where it was revealed that Mkhwanazi signed two memoranda of understanding (MOUs) in October 2021.

The MOUs allegedly created an “endless working relationship” between the EMPD and two of Matlala’s companies, Cat VIP Protection Services and Medicare24 Tshwane District.

The state has since alleged that R70 000 was paid by three of Matlala’s companies into Mkhwanazi’s personal bank account.

The blue lights case is the fifth time Mkhwanazi has been taken into custody.

First arrest: Fraud and corruption allegations

His legal troubles began when he was arrested following his appearance before the Madlanga commission on 18 April 2026.

Mkhwanazi has been charged with fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court.

According to the state’s case, Mkhwanazi and Ekurhuleni City manager Kagiso Lerutla were allegedly involved in a scheme in which an individual purportedly posed as Lerutla in court over a speeding ticket.

The alleged impersonation took place while Lerutla was attending a job interview.

Mkhwanazi and Lerutla were subsequently granted R30 000 bail.

Their matter is scheduled to return to court on 29 September.

Second arrest: Alleged disciplinary cover-up

Mkhwanazi was arrested again on 8 July, this time in connection with allegations surrounding an internal disciplinary cover-up linked to the blue lights scandal.

He is facing the matter alongside former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi, suspended head of legal services Kemi Behari and former head of human resources Linda Gxasheka.

All four accused are currently out on R50 000 bail.

Proceedings in that case have been postponed to 9 October 2026.

Third arrest: R14.9 million precious stones

Just over a week later, Mkhwanazi found himself in custody for a third time.

He was arrested in Bedfordview on 17 July on allegations of stealing precious stones valued at R14.9 million.

The prosecution alleges that Mkhwanazi was a central figure in a bogus police raid during which six boxes containing sugilite and manganese stones were allegedly removed from a flat in Killarney, Johannesburg.

His co-accused include his former girlfriend, a Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officer identified as Witness K, EMPD officer Adrian MacKenzie and former EMPD officer Kersha-Leigh Stols.

Charges against private security officer Etienne van der Walt were withdrawn.

Mkhwanazi and the other accused were released on R5 000 bail.

The matter is due back before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on 18 September.

Fourth arrest: Emmanuel Mbense murder case

Mkhwanazi’s fourth arrest came on 5 August, when he was detained in connection with Mbense’s death in April 2022.

He faces charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and defeating or obstructing the administration of justice.

Mkhwanazi has applied for bail in the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court, along with Stols, MacKenzie, private security company owner Cobus Janse van Rensburg, and former police officers Bhekokwakhe Sibande and Juan-Maré Eksteen.