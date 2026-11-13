Julius Mkhwanazi pursuing Labour Court action after EMPD dismissal, court hears

The Ekurhuleni blue lights corruption case was adjourned until 2027.

Former Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi is pursuing legal action in the Labour Court, as the corruption case involving the alleged misuse of blue lights in Ekurhuleni has been postponed to next year.

Mkhwanazi, ex-City of Ekurhuleni municipal manager Imogen Mashazi, former human resources head Linda Gxasheka and former head of legal and risk services Khemraj “Kemi” Behari returned to the dock before the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 13 November 2026.

Their appearance followed an earlier postponement intended to give the defence access to the state’s case docket.

While the defence confirmed it had received full disclosure of the docket, legal representatives said further particulars could still be requested if necessary.

Several other issues relating to the accused’s bail conditions and ongoing employment disputes also emerged during the proceedings.

Ekurhuleni blue lights corruption case resumes

Shafique Sarlie, who represents Mkhwanazi but stood in for Behari’s lawyer, Advocate Tyron Pather, told the court that Behari wanted access to cellphones seized by the police.

Behari is also seeking a relaxation of his bail condition prohibiting him from interfering with officials from the Ekurhuleni municipality.

The defence explained the requests were necessary to enable him to prepare for his criminal trial and ongoing Labour Court proceedings.

“Mr Behari is involved in this labour dispute and at the forefront of the dispute, I understand, are personnel of the finance and HR departments in the City of Ekurhuleni.

“Your Worship will recall that as a bail condition, he is barred from communicating with these personnel.

“By agreement with the state, we ask that Your Worship amend that condition,” Sarfie said.

Imogen Mashazi (L) and Khemraj ‘Kemi’ Behari (R) appear at the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on 6 November 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/OJ Koloti

Behari’s employment dispute follows his suspension in December 2025 after allegations emerged during the Madlanga commission.

He subsequently approached the Labour Court in an urgent bid to interdict his disciplinary inquiry, arguing that the matter should instead have been referred to the South African Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC) for pre-dismissal arbitration.

The Labour Court dismissed his application with costs on 22 April 2026.

Behari was eventually dismissed by the City of Ekurhuleni on 31 July 2026.

Accused embroiled in employment disputes

Two other accused also sought amendments to their bail conditions to accommodate their respective employment-related disputes.

Gxasheka’s legal representative told the court that her client had been unable to access her Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) payments because the process had not yet been completed.

She therefore wanted permission to engage with the relevant department.

The court was also informed that Gxasheka was “undertaking a bargaining council route”.

“Already it has a set down date of the 1st of December so it will boil down to conversing with some of the officials there whom she is currently barred from [communicating] with,” Gxasheka’s lawyer told the court.

Gxasheka was fired alongside Behari in late July.

She subsequently challenged the decision, but her matter was struck off the roll on 6 August.

Linda Gxasheka appears at the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on 6 November 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/OJ Koloti

Julius Mkhwanazi heads to Labour Court

Mkhwanazi is also pursuing legal avenues following his departure from the EMPD.

The former deputy chief was dismissed on 18 September and is now approaching the Labour Court through his union, according to a legal representative.

Sarfie told the court that Mkhwanazi’s circumstances were similar, particularly regarding the restrictions imposed by his bail conditions.

“He is in a similar boat,” the lawyer remarked.

It remains unclear whether Behari, Gxasheka and Mkhwanazi are specifically challenging their disciplinary proceedings, the decisions to dismiss them or both.

With the defence still needing to consult with the accused and obtain further instructions, the magistrate postponed the case to 25 February 2027.

The matter is also expected to be transferred to the regional court at the next appearance.

Charges and allegations

The four accused, who are currently out on R50 000 bail each, are facing corruption charges arising from allegations of abuse of public office, unlawful salary adjustments and interference with internal disciplinary proceedings.

The charges relate to an alleged attempt to cover up disciplinary proceedings against Mkhwanazi following the unlawful installation of blue lights on vehicles belonging to tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Testimony before the Madlanga commission revealed that Mkhwanazi had been suspended in February 2023 over the controversy, but returned to work three months later on 24 May following alleged intervention by Mashazi.

A subsequent report by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), released in September 2023, recommended disciplinary action against him for alleged fraud and corruption.

Despite this, Mkhwanazi was promoted to EMPD deputy chief in December 2023.

Behari stands accused of blocking the disciplinary process, while Gxasheka was accused of lifting Mkhwanazi’s suspension.

The pair then allegedly received salary increases of R600 000 each, described as “loyalty bonuses“, which were not approved by the Ekurhuleni municipal council.