Suliman Carrim’s bid to avoid testifying before the Madlanga commission dismissed

The judgment follows his bid to the High Court, trying to block a subpoena from the inquiry compelling him to appear before it.

North West businessman Suliman Carrim’s bid to not testify at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has been dismissed by the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

High Court Judge Denise Fisher struck the matter off the roll with costs on Thursday.

Carrim will now have to testify before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Friday, 6 February.

The ANC member launched an urgent application to the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday.

Carrim’s court action was challenged by Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, with the commission arguing it constitutes an abuse of court process.

Commission argues urgency is self-created

Madlanga told the high court that Carrim has failed to establish valid grounds for urgency.

“Any urgency faced by Mr Carrim is self-created,” he said.

Madlanga argued that Carrim rushed to court with insufficient notice.

“He abused the court’s process by rushing to court on less than a week’s notice, and the time periods afforded to the commission were unreasonably short.

“I respectfully submit that the application should be struck from the roll with punitive costs, alternatively dismissed with punitive costs,” he said.

The commission issued its initial notice to Carrim on 29 October 2025, giving him several months before a later scheduled appearance.

Background to the case

Carrim was implicated in testimony before the Madlanga commission by “Witness X”, alleged crime boss Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, and Brown Mogotsi.

The allegations centre on claims that he sought to influence suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu regarding a controversial R360 million South African Police Service tender.

In papers filed before the Gauteng High Court, Carrim asked the court to immediately stop the commission from forcing him to submit a written statement or appear before it until the lawfulness of the commission’s actions is reviewed.

He contended that the subpoena is unconstitutional.

However, the commission maintained that there was no lawful basis for the application.

