Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala to remain behind bars

Alleged cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala was denied bail by the Johannesburg High Court on Monday, maintaining a previous decision.

Matlala faces several serious charges, including the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, actress and socialite Tebogo Thobejane, known for her role in Muvhango.

He also faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, fraud, money laundering, and defeating the ends of justice.

The shooting incident occurred on the N1 highway near Sandton in 2023, during which Thobejane was allegedly shot in the foot.

Matlala was previously denied bail in September at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court, where he was deemed a flight risk.

He appeared briefly at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on 7 October 2025 with his co-accused: his wife Tsakani, and two alleged hitmen, Musa Kekana and Tiego Floyd Mabusela.

Mabusela’s daughter, Nthabiseng Nzama, is also among those charged. The group faces the same charges.

Kekana and Mabusela have abandoned their bail applications. Tsakani and Nzama are currently out on bail of R20 000 and R10 000, respectively.

This is a developing story.