Katlehong shooting: Murder suspect withdraws bail bid, remains in custody

Fani John Sibeko faces a string of charges.

Fani John Sibeko, the man accused of killing four people in Katlehong, will remain in custody after putting his bail application on hold.

The accused appeared at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court, east of Johannesburg, on Thursday, 22 October 2026, where he opted not to proceed with his bid for release.

Sibeko had initially indicated that he would apply for bail.

However, the application was provisionally abandoned, a move welcomed by the state.

The prosecution informed the court that investigators were still awaiting several outstanding pieces of evidence, including post-mortem reports, witness statements and ballistics test results.

The matter was postponed to 19 November.

Sibeko faces four murder charges, three counts of attempted murder, a charge of discharging a firearm in a public space and another relating to the failure to secure a firearm in a safe.

He reportedly handed himself over to the South African Police Service (Saps) following the incident.

Memorial service return ends in deadly attack

The case relates to a shooting on Sophangisa Street in northern Katlehong on Tuesday evening, 13 October, which left four people dead and several others injured.

The victims were among ANC Youth League (ANCYL) supporters making their way home after attending a memorial service for slain ANC member Jeanette Magugu held at Mogobeng Primary School.

The Gauteng police’s Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) is leading the investigation into the shooting.

The ANCYL has raised concerns about a possible connection between Magugu’s death and the attack in Katlehong, suggesting that both incidents may have been politically motivated.

Investigators are continuing their work as the case moves through the courts.

Political history draws attention

Sibeko’s alleged political associations have come under scrutiny following reports linking him to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the Afrika Mayibuye Movement.

EFF Gauteng chairperson Nkululeko Dunga confirmed that Sibeko previously served as an councillor for the party in the City of Ekurhuleni from 2016 to 2021.

He left the party in 2022.

Meanwhile, the Afrika Mayibuye Movement, headed by former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, has distanced itself from the accused.

The organisation has dismissed claims that Sibeko is among its candidates for the 2026 local government elections in Ekurhuleni.

The party further indicated that its leadership in the municipality will investigate whether Sibeko has any affiliation with the movement.