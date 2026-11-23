Judgement in Musa Kekana's trial within a trial has been postponed to Wednesday 2 December.

Judge Cassim Moosa will take over a week to consider the evidence brought before him during a marathon trial within a trial.

The matter regarding the legality of the arrest of Musa Kekana was postponed to Wednesday 2 December, for Moosa to contemplate the arguments made since August.

Kekana is accused number one in a murder and attempted murder case that also involves tenderpreneur Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

Defence advocates and the state took lengthy turns on Monday to make their closing arguments, combing through the disputed details of Kekana’s arrest and alleged assault at the hands of police.

Moosa said the volume of evidence totalled almost 3 000 pages, the arguments were “novel”, and the multitude of cases cited by the counsel required deep scrutiny.

“It requires quiet contemplation [and] a period of introspection, in order to grapple with the many areas and aspects of the law.

“In the circumstances, the court had indicated to counsel that it would not be in a position to be able to hand down its judgment in the next day or two.

Moosa said all parties were in agreement, with Kekana, Matlala and Tiego Mabusela to remain in custody.

Matlala’s wide Tsakani, and Zandile Nzama remain out on bail.

Was Kekana assaulted or read his rights?

Moosa is to determine whether the 2024 arrest of Kekana can be used in evidence in the broader trial against the five accused.

Defence advocates Riaan Gissing and Annelene van den Heever argued that proper police procedure was not followed and that Kekana was not read his rights before being arrested.

They further allege that he was assaulted by police while detained, however, a doctor’s report had noted a preliminary diagnosis that pointed to a lower respiratory tract infection consistent with pulmonary tuberculosis.

Van den Heever was adamant that an assault of some kind, had taken place, pointing to other physical injuries and dismissing pre-existing health conditions.

“The reason for the assault is of no particular importance, the fact that there was an assault, that is of importance,” said Van den Heever.

Kekana was arrested in Bramley after allegedly murdering Armand Swart in Vereeniging, with Van den Heever questioning why police delayed the arrest if they were certain he was the suspect.

“Why would you on earth, if you’ve got evidence, purportedly, about a vehicle that’s been involved – directly, indirectly, however manner – in a murder, why would you go sit and have a meeting with people around a corner, and not go straight to the place where you know the vehicle is moving to?”

State prosecutor Elize Le Roux countered by stating evidence given by officers on the scene corroborated claims that Kekana was legitimately read his rights and that any prior gathering of police units was procedural.

She added that Kekana’s claim that police taunted him with possible torture was a “ridiculous proposition”, questioning the honesty of overall evidence submission.

“The court will still need to consider the credibility of the accused on all these issues, as I am trusting the court will do, to evaluate the evidence holistically,” Le Roux said.