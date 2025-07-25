Khayelitsha court hears disturbing details of seven-year-old’s rape and murder

Community members protested outside the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court after two suspects were charged with rape and murder.

Lolitha Kowa was found raped and murdered in Khayelitsha. Picture: Facebook.

Content warning: This article contains graphic details of child murder and rape, which some readers may find disturbing.

Disturbing details emerged in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town about the rape and murder of seven-year-old Lolitha Kowa on Friday.

The Khayelitsha girl was reported missing on Tuesday evening after she failed to return home. She was last seen at a family friend’s place.

Tragically, the next morning, a South African Police Service (Saps) sniffer dog led investigators to a nearby residence on Sindwadwa Street, Kuyasa, Khayelitsha, just six houses away from Lolitha’s home.

Khayelitsha girl’s dead body found six houses away from home

The girl was found with visible head injuries and she was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel.

Investigators also discovered blood on a mop and the floor at the scene.

Further investigation led to the arrest of two suspects, Odwa Jack, 33, and Nokuthula Matyenisi, 33.

On Friday morning, a large group of community members, leaders and activists gathered in protest about gender-based violence in front of the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court where the suspects appeared.

The state presented disturbing preliminary results to a courtroom packed with law enforcement officers, community members and media.

“According to the prosecution, the child was found with a screwdriver lodged in her head and a sock in her mouth,” said Western Cape police spokesperson Captain Piet Smit.

Post-mortem results prompt rape charge

Blood was discovered not only in the accused’s home but also in accused 1 Odwa Jack’s car.

“Post-mortem results also revealed the presence of semen, prompting the addition of a rape charge,” Smit said.

The accused appeared in court briefly before the matter was remanded to 1 August for further investigation.

The state has requested a full criminal profile review for both individuals. Jack and Matyenisi will remain in custody.

Investigating officer Warrant Officer Msolo arrested both suspects on the same day at the scene of the crime.

“It’s become a high-profile case, but my focus is on investigating and bringing justice for the child,” he said.

Bringing justice for Lolitha

While the community was protesting outside, ward 99 councillor Lonwabo Mqina told broadcasters there was no space for crime in the Khayelitsha community.

“We will unite as the community of ward 99 and Khayelitsha broadly to fight against crime,” Mqina said.

He added that discovering the child had also been raped during the brutal attack was both shocking and deeply upsetting.

“When we were there yesterday, we were just shattered. We couldn’t even say anything because it hurt us so much to hear that she was also raped,” the community leader said.

Meanwhile, anti-GBV group Ilitha Labantu called for swift justice following Jack’s and Matyenisi’s arrests.

“The murder of a child is a heartbreaking tragedy and a painful reflection of a society lacking effective protective systems for its most vulnerable. It exposes the gaps in community safety and the absence of coordinated responses needed to prevent violence against children,” it said.

“The circumstances surrounding Lolitha’s death are not isolated, they are part of a pattern of escalating brutality that must be met with coordinated action and urgency.”

Anti-GBV, womens’ rights groups call for justice

Lady Liberty SA called on South Africans to join them in seeking justice for Lolitha.

“We stand with her family, the community and every child who deserves safety and protection. Let’s raise our voices for change,” said the NPO that extends access to justice to all women.

