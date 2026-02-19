Killer of Jeffreys Bay Good Samaritan jailed for 25 years

The accused admitted shooting the 69-year-old after she offered help.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the Eastern Cape High Court’s decision to sentence Riaan Ridley Umslana to 25 years’ imprisonment for the murder of Jeffreys Bay’s well-known Good Samaritan, Anna Gouws.

Umslana, a 21-year-old, was also sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances, eight years for unlawful possession of a firearm, and two years for unlawful possession of ammunition.

The court ordered that the additional terms run concurrently with the murder sentence.

NPA regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said on Friday that the ruling follows a plea and sentence agreement, after he admitted to killing 69-year-old Gouws.

Freedom Day robbery plot

The Freedom Day murder took place on 27 April 2022, when Umslana and his accomplice, Donovan Chadon Rossouw, 21, travelled to Jeffre’s Bay from Loerie with the intention to commit robbery.

The pair was carrying a .38 calibre revolver.

Tyali said Gouws had withdrawn money earlier that day, paid her domestic worker and was returning home after dropping her off.

On her way home, an unsuspecting Gouws gave Umslana and Rossouw a lift.

“Along the way, the accused flagged her down and requested a lift and food. Acting in good faith, she allowed them onto the back of her bakkie and bought them food at a local outlet,” Tyali said.

Fatal shooting and robbery

“While travelling near the corner of Da Gama Street and the R102, the two confronted her.”

Umslana produced the firearm and shot her in the head, fatally wounding her.

The two men then robbed her of her vehicle keys and a bag carrying her driver’s licence, identity document, bank card, cellphone, and other personal belongings valued at approximately R115 000, before fleeing the scene.

They later returned and attempted to use Gouws’ bank card, Tyali said.

He added that the firearm used to commit the crime was subsequently disposed of.

Umslana was arrested on 4 May 2022, days later.

In his plea, he admitted that he intentionally shot and killed the deceased, acknowledged that his actions were unlawful, and expressed remorse for the pain caused to her family.

Arrest and prosecution welcomed

Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions Barry Madolo welcomed the sentence and commended the prosecutor, advocate Marius Stander, and the investigating team for their work.

Madolo said the sentence sends a strong message that violent crimes, particularly murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances, will be met with serious consequences.

Rossouw’s matter was separated and is scheduled to commence on Wednesday, 24 February.

