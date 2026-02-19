R297 million budget, R1 billion price tag: Kimberley Mental Hospital accused to face High Court in April

All ten accused remain on bail following their court appearances.

Ten accused, including a former Northern Cape MEC, will appear before the Northern Cape High Court in April.

This, after a hospital construction project allegedly spiralled from a R297 million budget to more than R1 billion amid claims of fraud, corruption and systemic financial mismanagement.

The Kimberley Mental Hospital corruption case has been formally transferred from the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court to the Northern Cape Division of the High Court of South Africa, with a pre-trial hearing scheduled for 23 April 2026.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the transfer was effected during a court appearance by the accused, including former MEC for Transport, Roads and Public Works John Fikile Block.

The authority confirmed the development, with Northern Cape regional spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane stating that the prosecution team is now focused on the next steps.

“The prosecution and the investigation team are focusing on trial readiness and the next phase of the prosecution process,” Senokoatsane said.

Senokoatsane reaffirmed the NPA’s commitment to seeing the matter through, stating the authority “remains committed to ensuring accountability and upholding the rule of law in all matters involving public funds and service delivery”.

Who is in the dock?

Alongside Block, the accused include Patience Mercia Mokhali, Motlalepula Elias Selemela, and Ruth Palm, all former heads of department, as well as Babereki Consulting Engineers CC and its director, Tshegolekae Motaung.

Four additional co-accused, Lourencia Crause, Louis Adriaan van Niekerk, Monyahi Winston Modisa, and Edward Charles Pullen Petzer, are former directors of Strabismis Trading and Babereki Consulting Engineers.

Senokoatsane said these four were being prosecuted in both their personal and fiduciary capacities.

All 10 accused remain on bail following their court appearances.

Hospital project turned financial disaster

The charges stem from the construction of the Kimberley Mental Hospital, a project that began in 2005 with an approved budget of R297 million.

What followed was a prolonged breakdown in oversight and accountability, resulting in costs spiralling dramatically.

Delays, poor workmanship, irregular procurement processes, and repeated contractor changes are cited as contributing factors.

The project’s total cost allegedly increased to more than R1 billion, over three times the original budget.

The NPA confirmed the financial prejudice to the state has since grown further, with Senokoatsane stating it “has increased significantly to more than R88 million, resulting in additional corruption charges being brought against all accused”.

That escalation in financial harm has had direct consequences for the scope of the prosecution.

“This prosecution forms part of broader investigations into allegations of public corruption and the mismanagement of state funds,” Senokoatsane said.

