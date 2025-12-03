KT Molefe’s bodyguards arrested outside court as case moves to High Court

KT Molefe will along with three co-accused face trial in February for the murders of five victims, including two musicians.

Murder accused Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe’s private protection have been arrested outside court on Wednesday.

The two bodyguards arrived at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court without carrying the necessary documentation for their high-powered weapons or the vehicle they had travelled in.

Molefe was in court with three co-accused who face charges including murder, conspiracy to commit murder and the possession of unlicensed firearms.

Police searched the bodyguards outside the court where they were questioned about their weapons.

“They were found to be carrying two semi-automatic AKM rifles and ammo without valid permits.

“A vehicle transporting the bodyguards was also seized after the license disk did not correspond with the registration number plates,” police confirmed.

Molefe is out on a combined R500 000 bail and the matter has been moved to the Gauteng High Court where a trial is set to begin on 5 February.

The dockets relating to a string of murders, including those of two musicians, have been centralised to streamline prosecutions.

Murders linked to Molefe

Molefe is believed to be the central orchestrator of murders allegedly committed by suspected hitmen Michael Pule Tau, Floyd Tiego Mabusela, and Musa Kekana.

Oupa ‘DJ Sumbody’ Sefoka and his two guards, Sandile Myeza and Sibusiso Mokoena, were killed in Woodmead in 2022.

Don Tindleni was killed along the N1 highway in Johannesburg in 2023. Hector ‘DJ Vintos’ Buthelezi was killed shortly before Sefoka.

In what the Madlanga Commission heard was a case of mistaken identity, engineer Armand Swart was murdered outside his offices in Vereeniging in 2024.

NOW READ: Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe’s ‘Big Five’ cartel ties and protection of fugitive nephew under scrutiny