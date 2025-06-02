‘The child was a girl’: Motive revealed as mother faces more charges over Kutlwano Shalaba’s death

Kutlwano, who was initially reported to be a boy, was allegedly sold by her mother because she was actually a girl.

Keneilwe Shalaba and Sebokoana Khoanyana in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court on 2 June 2025. Picture: NPA

The mother of two-year-old Kutlwano Shalaba now faces an added charge of premeditated murder, amid allegations that the child was killed for being the “wrong” gender.

Keneilwe Portia Shalaba appeared in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court in Gauteng on Monday.

She was previously charged with human trafficking, conspiracy to commit robbery, and making a false statement to the police.

The 32-year-old remains in police custody after being denied bail in February.

Her latest court appearance follows the discovery of a child’s remains last week, as well as the arrest of Sebokoana Khounyana, a 50-year-old sangoma from Lesotho.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), Khounyana led officers to a shallow grave on Waterpan Road, near the R28 in Bekkersdal, Randfontein.

The remains of the missing toddler were recovered at the site.

Although suspected to be those of Kutlwano, a DNA analysis is still required to confirm the identity.

Kutlwano Shalaba murder case postponed

During Monday’s proceedings, Khounyana reportedly indicated an intention to plead guilty, but the court clarified that it was not yet the appropriate time to enter a plea.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana outside the court told the media that the sangoma faces charges of murder and human trafficking, while a premediated murder charges was added against the mother.

She explained that Khounyana had confessed to the police about his involvement in the child’s disappearance and had shown them where the body was buried on 29 May.

“Investigations at the time suggested that the mother might have sold the child to the sangoma, however, as it stands, investigations are suggesting other things other than selling,” she said.

Mahanjana confirmed that investigations are ongoing and that more charges may be added against both accused.

The court has postponed the case to 5 June to allow Khounyana time to obtain legal representation.

The state has also indicated it will oppose any application for bail.

NPA reveals shocking allegations

New revelations suggest that Kutlwano, who was initially reported to be a boy, was allegedly sold by her mother because she was actually a girl.

“It is alleged that on 10 November 2024, the mother of the child took the child to the sangoma and requested him to kill her child because she was not happy with the gender of the baby and was tired of hiding it from her family that in fact, the child was a girl,” a statement from the NPA reads.

“The mother then allegedly fed the baby poison and after the baby died it is alleged that the two took the child and buried her body in a shallow grave in Waterpan.”

Shalaba initially claimed that three unknown men kidnapped Kutlwano while she was walking in Boipatong, Sedibeng, on 13 November.

She alleged the suspects grabbed the child and sped off in a vehicle.

However, she was arrested on 19 November after police uncovered her alleged involvement in the child’s disappearance.

Investigations revealed that R75 000 was deposited into her bank account on the same day the child was reported missing.

